Transcript for Freshman Republican congressman decides to retire, citing alcoholism

In the history of the United States 121244. People look at the honor of serving. It's I've done that and I've represented the most historically significant district are amazingly. Got his showered me with the opportunities do good for my district. For my nation and for my fellow man. For this fact I'll be eternally grateful. But never stood at the podium there were issued a release of set a single word that I didn't believe to be true. Recent attacks in my family and myself for a series of half truths full lies they're driven more by Republicans and Democrats. These attacks are true and it through that. I've never been a candidate for office and lost and alone. Just because life is about priorities and values for the most part time out of mind. But there's one area. Where I haven't been honors. Tragedy is that any person Republican Democrat or independent. Is known me for any period of time and has any integrity. Noticed two things. I am a good man and I'm an alcoholic. This is the hardest statement that never publicly made by far. It's also true. Put this in mind not for fear of losing. Hope for lack of love for our great nation today I am announcing that I will not seek re election. Sometimes when it means knowing where your priorities should be. My devotion to the ideals. And believe that America has not wavered but my commitment to be the best buds didn't bother. And friend means addressing the only true I've been here before unwilling to tell. God has blessed America and he's blessed me I am not die I'm starting and it would work and dedication. Great things can be done. This is an attending for me or my values of service to my fellow man. It's just a new beginning. Thank everyone who's helped me every step of the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.