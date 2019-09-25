Transcript for ‘Fully support transparency’ on whistleblower information: Trump

President trump now with Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary as well in New York. Frankly I'm. I think that we've had a tremendous three days in new York at the United Nations. I want to thank the Secretary General spend. Really incredible what's been taking place in. He's been a fantastic host to a lot of countries. The meetings ahead on a bilateral or close. Work. Pretty staggering. I think we set a new record but you'll have to check that out. The we met very very. We're pretty extended periods of time. Either. 2121. On one or just about at that level. With Pakistan. Poland's New Zealand. Singapore. Egypt. South Korea. United Kingdom. India. Iraq. Argentina. And Germany Brazil. And France. Japan and Ukraine. Honduras El Salvador. Saudi Arabia. Jordan Bahrain. Kuwait Qatar. Oman. Healy. Chile. Colombia Ecuador and Peru other than that we weren't too busy over the less serious. And unfortunately the president in coverage you know we have we've made some fantastic deals like with Japan. For farmers who have a tremendous. Trade deal was Japan and that does EA coverage because you waste your time when nonsense. The PMI manufactures. That index. This take on substantially. Up which was an incredible Larry Kudlow wherever you may be Larry please stand. We just gave me these numbers. And existing new home sales are. Through the roof just came out. Oil prices have gone down ever since the Saudi Arabia incidents and they've gone Danvers substantially so we have plenty of oil. But those numbers were surprising to you Larry and the extent of the increase is that a correct statement. So thank you Larry Kudlow. And we. I think we'll make this little announcement to you because. Important. You know these so called whistle blower the one that. Didn't have any first class. Or. First grade or. The second tier information from what I understand you have to figure that she is. But I've spoken with its. Leader Kevin McCarthy. And the Republicans many of them. And did. We will do this anyway but I've inform them. All of they've house members that I fully support transparency. On the so called. Whistle blower information. Even though was supposedly secondhand information. Which is sort of interest and and other things have come out about the whistle blower that are also may be even more interesting. Put also insist on transparency from Joseph Biden and his son hunter. When the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China. Millions of dollars millions and millions of dollars taken out very rapidly. Well he was vice president and I think they issued have transparency for that I've informed. The leader about that and dead additionally and demand transparency from Democrats. Who went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new president to a man is an outstanding person just meant little while ago some of viewer there. I think he's going to be outstanding. Get elected on the basis of corruption he wants to end corruption in Ukraine and I think that's great. But they went there and they wanted to enforce the new president to do things that they wanted. Under the form of political threat they threatened him. If he didn't do things. Now that's what they're accusing me of but I didn't do it I didn't threaten anybody. Fact the press was asking questions of the president of Ukraine and should no pressure I used the word pressure I think he is the word push but it meant pressured by the same thing. No push no pressure no nothing. So a hoax books is so big hoax and the sad thing about this hoaxes that we work so hard with a all of these countries. And I mean really what this has been I've been up from early in the morning to late in the evening. And meeting with different countries all for the good of our country and the press doesn't even cover all of this. And it's disappear it's really disappointing also to those countries that are with us and spend so much time with us. So we want transparency we've informed. Kevin McCarthy about transparency and we should vote for it so I think you have close to a 100% of the Republican votes I hope. And. They got almost no attention. But in May CNN reported that. Senators Robert Menendez Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy wrote a letter to Ukraine's prosecutor general. Expressing concern at the closing of four investigations. They said we're. Critical. In the letter they imply that their support for US assistance to Ukraine. Was at stake and that it didn't do the right thing they wouldn't get any assistance she does that sound familiar. Does that sound from an AM. And Chris Murphy who I've been dealing with on guns you know it's so nice so is owed no we wanna work it we want to work and at. But did too busy wasting their time on. On the witch hunt. So senator Chris Murphy. Literally threatened. The president of Ukraine. That if it is do things right they want to Democrats support in congress you know look all of this. One other thing I'm just going off certain. Notes in. Elements of what we've been doing. Over the last three days but this just came up few minutes ago. In the Amazon Washington Post. Just put out a take article that acting director and there's you know the intelligence. Joseph Maguire who I've gotten to know and he's a tough cookie and I was surprised I was shocked to hear this. Was going to quit. Blaming the White House. For. Something that they wouldn't let him. Talk openly freely. And I was shocked because I Nocioni is tough. Tough guy and I was really surprised to hear who's gonna quit before it could even. He did talk to him or talk to anybody else he put out a statement I didn't speak to Joseph yet. But he said at no time have I considered resigning my position in other words a story in the Washington Post was a fake. And no time have I considered resigning my position since assuming this role in August sixteenths to one in nineteen. I have never quit anything in my life. And I am not going to start now. I'm committed to leading the intelligence community to address the diverse and complex threats facing our nation. That's from the acting Director of National Intelligence. A very good man Joseph Maguire. So having a great. Period of time our countries the strongest it's ever been economically our numbers are. Phenomenal Wilbur thank you and Larry everybody. The numbers are phenomenal our economy is the strongest in the world. We're the largest economy in the world had my opponent one we would be second right now because China was catching this so rapidly we would have been seconded by this time. And unless somebody does a very poor job as president we're gonna be first for a long way. Because we picked up trillions and trillions of dollars in value. And worst of our country and China has lost trillions and trillions of dollars. And millions of jobs. And this supply chain. And they want to make a deal. This year America came to the United Nations stronger. Then we have. Ever been before. Since my election the United States has. Not only it. The broader economy to a level that we have never seen the most jobs that we've ever. Head. You know you've heard me say it many times African American. Asian American Hispanic American to best unemployment numbers we've ever had. And the most and best employment number 660. Million very close to that number. In jobs we've never been anywhere close. Wages erupt. And inequality is down. Something that people don't like reading about but wages are pleased to speak during the campaign. And I talk about. Wages where people are making less money. Three years ago the new a making. 21 years ago a 22 years ago and it had to lead to jobs in three jabs lunacy three years ago. I'm talking into the area of sometime prior to the election. And they would doing very badly and now for the first time in many years wages are up. An employment. Is up and unemployment is down. And it's a beautiful thing to watch. In a week of active and ambitious diplomacy here at the United Nations America renewed our friendships. We advanced our values greatly. And made clear to everyone. That the United States will always defend our citizens. To promote prosperity I met with prime minister Boris Johnson at length. The United Kingdom. Continuing our discussions on a magnificent new bilateral trade deal. So. We'll see what happens with respect to practices but I suspect we'll have a fantastic deal with the UK. It should be much bigger than it has been over the last number of years over the last. When he years frankly it should be a much bigger deal that's true with many countries we're gonna have much bigger trade deals with a lot of countries. That have the opportunity to come and they all want to do business with the United States especially now. Earlier today arrested alongside prime minister hobby of Japan friend of mine a great gentleman had a great re election. And we. Signed a terrific new trade deal which. Tremendously helps our farmers and ranchers. And technology. Technology companies are. The really big beneficiaries. We also held very productive conversations with leaders of Pakistan and India. And many other nations and achieving stronger does a fair and reciprocal trade and with respect to Pakistan and India we talked about Cashmere. And whatever help I can. Be I said I offered. Whether it's arbitration remediation or whatever it has to be held to whatever I can because there it. And very serious odds right now and hopefully that'll get better. You look at the two gentlemen heading this two countries two good friends of mine I said fellows work it out just look at. There's a two nuclear countries. Just got to work it and this week we also made incredible stride soon. National security with president doing of Poland was signed a joint declaration advancing defense cooperation. And crucially Poland has agreed to. Put up 100% of the money something I don't think you've ever heard. Said before. But they're gonna put up a 100% of the money. Of hosting additional US military. Personnel will be taking from various other countries rule what have more over will have will be moving them around. Poland is building us phenomenal new facilities. Spending everything in there. They're going to really do a job. But will be moving. A few thousand soldiers. Poland will be paying that forward together with prime minister Lee of Singapore has signed an important agreement extending. Our defense cooperation this hasn't been changed in many years. And yesterday I met with prospective members. Of the Middle East. Strategic alliance which is a group that I know very well in oh all of them. And through this effort the nations of the Middle East and taking more responsibility. For securing their own. Future and their own neighborhood. And they're also reimbursing us in paying us for. A lot of that military work that we incredibly do. But because we're now independent energy was we're. Energy independent. We have very few boats going over the Middle East we used to have them going through the straits all the time. And you probably noticed that. Every once in awhile they go after somebody else's having gone after as yet that they do they've got big problems. But we are very few boats going over there they were saying. The other day they've never. Attacked an American voter I'm not asking for trouble but if they do they know they have far bigger trouble. But then they said but you know we don't see very many American boats over here anymore. This week also put extraordinary progress to. Nations have our own hemisphere in recent days we've achieved historic asylum cooperation agreements with El Salvador. Guatemala and Honduras. Who we were withheld Selma doing today. Great young gentleman became the president needs strong and tough. Then he's taking care of crime. He was really something today I was very impressed with him. And likewise with Honduras who he met. We signed a cooperation agreement with both. And also with Guatemala were working with our partners in Central America to ensure that asylum seekers can pursue relief. As close to their home countries as possible that'll make a tremendous difference at our southern border. And Mexico I have to say president. Lopez Obrador has been outstanding and a standing. A partner. And he's doing a great job and makes it. The cartels so way down and the numbers are secretaries here now the numbers are way down way way down. And we're doing that without the help. Of congress meaning the Democrats in congress who won't give us a single vote to take care of loopholes we have loopholes that are so horrible. And would be so easy to fix and they know they should be fixed but they don't want to do because they don't want to give trump any credit. Because it's all about the election that's all they care but they don't care about our country they care about the election. And the sad part is with all of the tremendous work that we've done this weekend whether it's. Secretary minutia new. Secretary Pompeo. Who had some outstanding. Outstanding meetings would all of this tremendous work that we've done. The press as they recover. And the Democrats did this hoax. During the United Nations quake was perfect because this way it takes away from this tremendous achievements that were. Taking care of doing. That where involved and in New York City at the United Nations that was all planned like everything else it was all planned. And the witch and continues. But they getting hit hard in this witch hunt. Because when they look at the information. It's a joke. Impeachment. That. When you have a wonderful meeting where you have a wonderful phone conversation. I think he should ask we actually you know that was the second conversation I think you should ask for the first conversational so I can't believe they haven't but I it is. There's a rumor they want to first conversation. It was beautiful it was just a perfect conversation. And I think he should do that I think he should do and I think you should ask her. VP pinch his conversation because he had a couple of conversations also I could save you a lot of time there were all perfect nothing was mentioned. Of any import other than congratulations. But the word is that they're going to ask for the first phone conversation. You can have an anytime you need it. And also Mike Pence is conversations which were I think one or two of them they were perfect. World perfect. It's very sad what the Democrats are doing to this country that dividing. There are belittling. And demeaning. Our country. So many leaders came up to me today and they sincere. What you go through no president has ever gone through and it's so bad for your country. People laugh at this stupidity of what they've asked for and here we could do asylum. We could do all of these different things so easily we can do asylum quickly we can do loopholes get rid of them. Instead we actually make deals with Mexico and with Guatemala El Salvador Hondurans. And we're doing it with them instead of without congress. But we're doing it we get it done the wall is being built by the way it's that little coverage I went to the border. It's going up in New Mexico's gone up in Arizona. It's going up in California. Believe it or not they really want of that law in California and San Diego sooners was completed they said we don't moral all. They were begging me for a while I should take it out and move it to another location. We were with. The governor spoke to him a lot but the governor of Texas lieutenant governor of Texas attorney general Texas to senators of Texas. Corn Ted Cruz. And we're building an incredible wall. And soon. Going to noble it's gonna look great it's going to be virtually. Impossible. To cross unless you're one hell of a mountain climber. It's very tough it's going to be very tough to get people and drugs over those Walz says the real deal. I went to the secretary of homeland security and to get all his people together I should give me. For Waltz. Your optimum every single thing included. And they give point 1% last when he percent less than 20% less meaning less cost. They came back they said this is the war also this would be the best we have the panels on top which are anti climb panel sort of you know just the sealant. We have a different design for a different area but this anti climb it's very tough thing if we had people going out and real climbers should telling us which is the toughest to climb but these are intact line panels. Very tough to get across. And the wall is going up. Many miles a week. And we hope to have over 400 but maybe as much as 500 miles. Which will pretty much do it because you'll a lot of natural variation of mountains you have really rough rivers you have some really rough landed you can't gross very easily. So they serve as their natural walls but we love. We think over 400 but we could even have 500. Miles. To combat the malice. Corruption of both the Venezuelan and Iranian dictatorships. Today she proclamation suspending the entry into the united states of senior regime officials and their families. And further to promote American values on Monday I was proud to be the first president in history to host a meeting. At the United Nations I am so surprised first president for this I can't believe that I'm sources spoke to Franklin Graham about that I Kim believe it. At the United Nations and protecting religious freedom and liberty. Four people around the world. Well some partisans. And unelected bureaucrats in Washington may choose to fight. Every day against the interests. And beliefs of the American people my administration is standing up. For the American people like no administration has in many many years. You forgot the American people he totally forgot the American people. This week every. Every week I really can say. Of my presidency we're standing up for American prosperity. American security in the American way of life. And together with our friends and partners we're building a more peaceful prosperous and promising future. We have a tremendous relationship now with a lot of nations that. I'm very happy with what's going on. That includes in South America where they've been so helpful when nobody thought this would be possible. The relationship with Mexico is an example or else salvage or. Honduras or Guatemala. Nobody even. Knew about a year we sent them hundreds of millions of dollars. And all we got back was. Caravans of people's pouring in. We had tremendous. We had tremendous it was terrible. And we've got that stepped in the countries are now helping us and we stop those payments by the way. We don't pay those countries. That money anymore but I will tell you if there is good is they seem to be there really doing NJ when crime and stopping. The wrong people from leaving and coming to the United States. Will be helping them allied with economic development projects and other things. So when that we had a tremendous three days it was beautiful to see. Made a lot of new friends. I read you a list of all the countries I saw pretty much one on one. And it's been very busy but it's been very very fruitful so we could take a couple of questions I'd love some questions on. Some of the things that we accomplished and Tonga. Instead of the witch hunt the phony which had questions which I know that's what you want to ask because. It's probably better for you but yourself better for the country. So maybe we'll take a few. A few questions place. Thank you Mr. President you've suggested that. You didn't do anything wrong and in the course of your conversations with the Ukrainian president. But can you explain to the American people why it is appropriate. For an American president to ask a foreign leader for information about a political rival and what you would've said if you discovered that Barack Obama perhaps. Had asked the foreign leader for information about you begin a campaign for the presence. Well that's what he did this is it really when you think about it looked that total which on who started. And hopefully that'll come out but there's been some fantastic books written just came out. Whether you were look at critic generator. McCarthy's book that just. Just came out recently and so many other books and a lot of books are coming and when you start reading this book she see what they did to us but they've done to this country is a disgrace. They've heard this country very badly and no other president should have to go through what I've gone through. The president the new president. Of Ukraine is looking to stop corruption. There's a lot of corruption going on and there was corruption I just tell you about senator says threatened him with votes and no money coming into Ukraine. If they do things that's really what people are trying to say that I did but the only difference is I didn't do it you take a look at that cola was perfect. I didn't do it there was no quid pro quo but there was with Biden and there was with these senators. And they threatened they said you do this you do that we're not gonna give you votes. That's that's the real deal. So we have. An honest group of people. That have been maligned. And general. It's a lot of people sale do well to do even better I'm very happy yesterday guess we had a a 53 Paul at a lot of people say and ten points anything. Anybody voting for trump you can end anytime you get up all you can add ten points or seven points or six points taken anyway you want but. I don't know if I consider that to be a compliment. But in one way it is a compliment that I guess that's what happened in the last election far more people came to vote than anybody thought possible so why should the American people then be comfortable with an American president asking a foreign leader for information about American citizen. Well I think you could look at your senators and you can look at Biden in you can look at all these other people. But what we're looking for is corruption. A an investigation. Started. Called the Russian which I'm. Affectionately. And it was a total phony scam. It was set up by people within the government to try and stop somebody from getting elected. And after that prayer after that person namely me. One and convincingly won it 306 to 223 in the Electoral College which by the way. When you run a race. If you're running electoral. Now when you go by the college Electoral College that's a much different race then running popular vote. And it's like he hundred yard day sure. The mild you train definitely. And I can't help but that my opponent didn't go to Wisconsin and shivered and much more to Michigan and Pennsylvania and other places but that's the way it is. We won an election convincingly. Convincingly. And then you had. The text message Owen well if she doesn't win we've got an insurance policy. How bad was that you know what the insurance see that's sort of what has been taken place over the last number of years insurance policy you know. There are a lot of very dishonest people. With the once it played it straight and you know what the millions of people out there that are. Looking at what's going on those people understand it. They see it and they think it's disgusting. And our people are being heard and our country is being heard when a Nancy Pelosi allows her position to be taken over by. Radical far left. Socialists. Or worse. That's pretty bad to this pretty bad especially when the senators and all of these other people have actually done what their accusing me of doing which I didn't do. I'm gonna have Mike Pompeo say a couple of words are gonna have Stephen agents say. A couple of awards and we'll do a couple of more questions. President but I'd I'd start talking about Ron. Okay we're going to be we're gonna break in right man leadership is the president going perfect weekly five minutes. Is there an unrepentant. Just in many ways untruthful president of the course those last twenty minutes talking about. What has happened. In in the Ukraine and the investigation. Rain of course and in the wake of the release. That phone call with his with Ukrainian president likely to for the president. Clearly asked Ukrainian president to investigate. Joseph Biden the president said in this is just not true. The print that's exactly or President Obama did. When he asks others to look into his background which is no evidence of that whatsoever is made up the president called the Russian investigation a hoax. That was designed to bring him down when in fact put Robert Mueller found is. A serious effort by the Russians to interfere in our election to help Donald Trump he documented. Context to the trunk administration. And the Russians and of course he got from and in many evidence evidence of possible obstruction of justice for the present the president also making claims like Joseph Biden. And end his eight activities in Ukraine. No evidence no investigators have come over the evidence to support that I wanted to marry Bruce right now as we wait to see if the president is gonna come and take questions. I get a game right there Mary that's the president's take on what's going on here he says he wants to be transparent he says yes and took the whistle blower complaints like that has gone to Capitol Hill. Today in the wake of the release of this trans transcript or. Of the phone call as well. But meantime the news in that phone call has galvanized. Democrats in this move for impeachment proceedings. George fifty this transcript visited the White House version of this transcript this summary that has come out askew it is as far as Democrats say far worse. Then what they thought it could have been bird then they think this is why. It proves why they made this decision wives about speaker Pelosi finally moved to launch impeachment this cruise for them why this with a game changer because the Georgia listening. I'm impeachment markets reacted positively after he spoke about China. And that it would happen sooner than rather than expect unexpectedly. Get you have a you know unseating the United States and yet they're investing heavily in infrastructure and millet not any more men but what what is and debris that you say that grew what is different this time now the fact that you're saying it's progressing. Oh I just think it's progressing I think they want to make a deal they're losing their supply its union you have something specific. Well I don't want to say that but I can tell you that these two men and in this case more specifically Steve. Where having some very good conversations and I guess its next week that a group is coming in in the week after. So we have a lot of we have a lot of talks going on and also by telephone. They want to make a deal and you know why they wanna make a deal because they're losing their jobs. And because this supply chain is going to hell. And companies are moving out of China and then moving too. Lots of other places including the United States. And that's not good that's far worse than they thought and by the way in the meantime we're taking in. And billions and billions of dollars in tariffs would take it in tremendous numbers in tariffs and we're helping our farmers who get targeted now by the way China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They're starting to go with the beef and all of the different things pork. Very big and pork. But if you look and if you see and they actually put out I think a statement that this sorting very heavy by our. And begin now they wanna make a deal and they should want to make a deal the question is do we want to make a deal. If you SNC doesn't pastor congress is that it for NASA well be a shame that well I don't wanna ask that question to get out I feel about NAFTA I think left is the worst trade deal ever made. Although I also happen to think World Trade Organization was not one of the greats who not one of the great set was the creation of China which went like a rocket ship. From the day they say and who is it was terrible. But. No we're gonna find. That's going to be a very interest in question. With Nancy and I'm chuck in all of these people focusing on the witch and because they can't be just as the ballot they can't beat us at the balance and connector to win the president to having could create polls we have internal polls that are failed Ohio. Iowa. Pennsylvania is looking good North Carolina we just won two races that. A lot of people that we thought we're gonna lose both of those races one was down seventeen points three weeks before the race and he ended up winning by a substantial margin. By substantial margin. And dead and bishop. And then we had a second grace as you know and he. Was up one or two points and ended up winning by what was it 25 points or some incredible I'll ask you folks cause I don't wanna be inaccurate of the was the front page story. We have breaking news. Trump exaggerated. But he won by many many points and he was leading by. Maybe two maybe three but he won but I. In the twenties. So it's it's been so looking great in North Carolina looking great in Florida. And you had one or two congressmen. Democrat Saint Louis so we can't be them. At the election so let's impeach him. Right can you hear Al Green it's a beauty he's a real beauty that guy. But he said very distinctively so it was all over the place other than that trying to lose that tape I guess. But he said. We can't essentially he said that we can't be them let's impeach him. It's pretty that's pretty dangerous stuff Stephen. Thank you Syria that you had expressed some concerns about the president and releasing the trail grew I don't did you go ahead and do it because I was getting such fake news and I just thought it would be better and another asking for the first phone conversation and are released at two of its important you. But they're asking for because I had a conversation previous on a previous election. Plateau that. He had hit the the current president had a couple of different let us and I spoke to him. Previous to the call that we released. Which has saved very innocent call. Very very innocent very nice call. And as she said we were I was ambushed. I was in pushed meaning pressured US impression at all. But I don't like the concept of releasing calls because. When a president or prime minister or king or queen calls the United States you're going to say she would get a release you call to. The fake news media and they're gonna make you look like a fool. What happens is it's hard to do business that way you and have people feel comfortable. So I hit it but. You folks were saying such lies such horrible things about a call that was so innocent and so nice fact. Lindsey Graham said to me when he read it. Very interesting. It's a good man he's a Smart man. He said I can't believe it I never knew you could be this is really nice to a person he said. I I cannot believe you cylinders I didn't think you had that continue to be so nice I was nice nice to a lot of people people don't understand that. But I was but he was shocked that it was situated nice call. Then if you sit there he said there is nothing here and end welfare people. Say the same thing but I don't like the precedent Steve I don't like it where. You're dealing with heads of state. And to think that they're call is going to be released. But I I felt that and you know we spoke to Ukraine about it might actually called up his killer report. And we spoke to Ukraine about it because we went because it could have been that they didn't want us to do we would not have done. But he actually said that was a very innocent call you can release and all you want. And are you now braced for a long impeachment saga. Why do we want I thought I was dead it was dead the mower report no obstruction no collusion you look at all of the things that happened. Couri Lou and asking was fantastic the other day is. As a person that they have been tormenting you look at all the people that they've tormented all the legal fees people came here with. With bright eyes they wanted to. Make life so great for other people. And they left. Where they spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees that they didn't have and it's a sad thing what these Democrats have done to ruin lives. Is so sad I have seen people. Would only good intentioned they came to Washington because they wanted to make the United States in the world a better place. And they went home they went dark. They get hit but I Muller subpoenas. Think there would 2500. Subpoenas or some ridiculous number 500. People. Were interviewed and yet they don't interview Joseph Biden. And his son. If you're a Democrat you have automatic protection that you years and years. Of people putting in certain people into positions. But when you look at all of the all of the trauma that these shakers have caused and the press looked the presses much of the presses. Not only fake it's corrupt. These stories they read a corrupt. This so wrong and they know that you know it used to be used to get great press until I ran for politics I mean I used to be thinking of getting good press I was very good at it. And I got that I mean they covered me well sort of the wasn't probably wouldn't be here. And once I read and I said well this is incredible but if you see the way they treat. My family used to be treated grade my Finley worked so hard. The people that work will do these people all of these people they work so hard. They've done such it will equip the greatest economy we've ever had. We have a military to a half trillion dollars we've rebuilt our military and you don't hear the vets complaining we got choice approved it couldn't be approved. But when you see what happened was. The viciousness. And when you see little Adam Schiff go out and lie lie and stand at the Mike Smart guy about the way. Stand at the Mike and act like he says system and he does into a room with Nadler and they must left their asses off. They must laugh their dresses up but it's so bad for our country. People of said Rush Limbaugh great man. Sean Hannity said it lot of people who have said. Mark Levine and they said they don't know of one man. Anywhere in the world little amendment now. Or woman. That could handle. What I've had to handle and I think that's true but I handle it to me it's like putting on a suit. All right how about what more a question question on the economy. And a question on the economy the go ahead. Go ahead. I Mr. President and VP I TV from Venezuela that I can win this while. Yes hey how are you Mayo and how you doing over there. And in creating back in the elected to I would say pretty bad and you sent but we are fighting and there was one of the great countries are one of the richest countries. Not so long ago fifteen years ago it's incredible. We're gonna make it right and I agree with that and we're and we're helping him yet flatten it. Yeah I know and think you go ahead I have to question to take advantage these. Not go to chopper pilot Sarah Sharon and just got up at a deal to North Korea. Too often moss and tag on his nation in the US interests. What can be done to contain. What are they milk in flooring that can't change and because this special envoy meets her address. Says dad Dan Roche and I are willing to name associated. This is one question and other Mr. President you say that this Sus at least is one of the biggest challenges. You stayed just that they in the unit in nation but the region he's far from price for around Seif. Mother does feel a dictator. Falling power. Manned and in their hand dean and breasts feel are on their attract. About this so cities and companies are you win at about him. Well you say that socialism will never happen in the United States can happen in the United States and Venezuela unfortunately have to use your country is the example of what socialism can do how it can care the frat fabric of our country apart. 'cause I know a lot about it as well I've had many many. Friends of mine come from Venezuela they live many in Miami. Certain section of Miami I won't mention the name because assay and thinking about my business and I'm not. But they are fantastic people and they like your president they voted overwhelmingly for me they like what I'm doing for Venezuela. We have been as well are very much in our hearts. And very much in our sites and were what you get very carefully. And you know what I would say we're giving. Millions and millions of dollars in aid not that we want to from the men do is simple and we have to because on the humanitarian give people are dying to have no food and awarded they have done nothing. Did I know medicine to hospitals have closed or would don't even have electricity it's so sad to see. Let me just say that. We have it under control we're watching it very carefully. And we're going to be very very bullish where we're watching it very carefully including other countries that. Who may or may not be playing games where what you get very flood. You know if you rush is talking with USA are waved off. Get what can you tell all about us. Just put this in the back of your mind it's all going to be fine we know everything that you said and it's all going to be fine when very much involved we very much know what's going on. We're very much and look OK thank you all very much thank you thank you very much. Prison trump wrapping up about forty minutes there are coming out of the UN meetings this press conference soon. Dominate of course by the president of rambling opening scene and about twenty minutes where he clearly seems. Upset that what he believes the accomplishments the administration are not getting covered and upset win it. These this new impeachment inquiry in the house on a bring in camera and for more on this right now Terry and Terry Ellis on display. A projection there by the president he accuses his. His opponents in the press of telling lies in women it unleashed a string of inaccurate statements and attacks. On his opponents he was asked to do T if you could explain to the American people why would be okay. For an American president ask a foreign country to help investigate a political rival instead of defending matter explaining he accused President Obama. Of doing that which is of course country. This is the classic trump play book George that we've gotten used to we've seen it unfold all day at the United Nations in the heat of of this the furor in Washington over the transcript of his call with the president Ukraine which shows him say asking for a favor. From the president of Ukraine. In part to look at the Biden families activities in Ukraine which have been looked at before. And doing it again and again I will say he shouted down. He shot and wounded even sad as he went through this but this is what he is a counter puncher. For Rocha is and he's willing to throw everything true false irrelevant. Act at a problem it is it the question is will his followers stick with them that if the Democrats. In congress who have begun this impeachment inquiry. Begin to bring evidence that can bolster their argument what the transcript means the president target what you see in that transcript isn't what's really happening. He's saying that he is arguing with it he's arguing that he is advocating for the United States' interest not his personal political interest. But if the Democrats in these hearings can bring out witnesses who were part of of this process to put it in a different context. It it's a question as to how well this very familiar playbook that he is on that he is playing here. Will work when his base and with. Voter that is the question John Kerr the chief White House correspondent of course it did work to some degree politically in his characterizations of the Russian investigation even those those. We're not true either the question is going to be going forward. Is this emerging defense received from the president which really isn't a defense of his actions. But an attack on his opponents going to work for him politically in the face of this. Yet it seems to me this is a much more difficult one because it's it's an easier issue to understand the president kept on referring. To his conversation the phone call he had with president to Lansky of Ukraine as. Beautiful so perfect call but the call is its clear George you may argue whether or not the president put any pressure. On present excellence people what is without question is that he asked the leader of a foreign nation. To work with his attorney general to investigate his political rival potentially his main political rival that's when it's when he election. And the question he was asked right at the beginning. Was is that appropriate as you really think that that is okay. And he didn't answer that he flatly didn't answer instead win on. The tension you mention talking about how Barack Obama about Hillary Clinton about the Tony sixteen election about where he campaigned and he asked. He talked about a lot of things he didn't explain his actions there and those actions. Are not hard to understand there in black and white in that summary of that phone call. And red boots on Capitol Hill Qaeda congress now does have this whistle blower complaint which is said to include. Allegations beyond the phone call there are only beginning today guess that's that this is only beginning. It soared as the president has been speaking with reporters here behind me in the capital members of the Intelligence Committees have been getting the first look at the whistle blower complaint now they've been very tight lipped as they've been leaving this secure room of course this is still classified document but one senator did tell us he still has a lot of questions and of course they'll get a chance to ask some of those questions tomorrow when they will when the acting. Among some of the questions that they want to know why he overruled the attorney Jennifer sees me DD IGD inspector general when he deemed that complaint. To be credible and of urgent concern chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee has been. Voicing a lot of concern saying that he wants to know why the acting. This paints a much broader picture and then just what what we've learned from this summer that was released today. What was happening outside of that phone conversation that is what lawmakers are hoping to lean especially forcing the other players doing particular the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. And the attorney general. And by that's right in that hearing will be tomorrow morning 9 AM the acting Director of National Intelligence John ware who of course also did make a criminal referral based on that whistle blower complaint. To the Justice Department that's gonna wrap up our coverage for now it will continue on our streaming channel ABC news live in of course a complete wrap up tonight. I won't listen I would David Muir. Have a good afternoon. This has been a special. For me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.