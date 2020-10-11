Transcript for Future of the Affordable Care Act

Today that trump administration and eighteen Republican led states argued in front of the Supreme Court that obamacare the Affordable Care Act should be struck down in its entirety. This case comes. As the pen and pandemic continues to accelerate and without any clear alternative. The people covered under that law the millions of Americans who would lose their insurance if that laws overturned this kid's got into an. Every single American somewhere another bush and our Devin Dwyer has a closer look at the personal stakes for some of the families facing a lot of uncertainty right now. For the third time in a decade he Affordable Care Act is on the line at the Supreme Court. It doesn't mean a lot of dead in and honestly I wouldn't have known where to turn and our word to sign ups for ensuring. Veronica Valdez a 38 year old mother of five is watching the case closely after losing her job and employer based health insurance in the recession she found a safety net in obamacare. That's most important thing you know as making sure we're all healthy and you never had been hit also I mean you take a risk of not having insurance. Because she's unemployed Valdez qualified for premium subsidies under the law changes 146. Dollars a month for coverage for her family. But now those subsidies which hope nearly ten million Americans afford health care could abruptly go away. As president trump an eighteen Republican led states asked the justices to invalidate the entire law. Normally this green corps when they rules something unconstitutional. It takes effect immediately. It's really hard trying to precedent based on court decision. That we have such a sweeping effect on our country. An estimated 41 million Americans would lose health insurance nationwide if the law is struck down. And protections for 54 million people with preexisting conditions. Could also be eliminated. It's a giant in my house and it just goes up against quite sure it's a scary prospect for gene fall to some New Hampshire. Who says his medical chart reads like a horror story of conditions that an insurer could potentially deny. Here's an idea condition pulmonary dysfunction diabetes. Absolutely absolutely. Are there you know I would exclude it was no way right now the issue that I grew. I'll and he sort of insurance and I was. Suddenly in that position of needing it. Who lack of employment. President trumping congressional Republicans have insisted there's no need to panic. What always protect people with preexisting so I'd like to terminate Obama care come up with a brand new beautiful health -- there's certainly multiple ways to protect it would preexisting conditions. Which can do is just kind. Wave a magic wanton. And hope it happens. So that all his days are they here this morning seen. The uncertainty as Christine Callahan of Ohio deeply anxious. Her thirteen year old son Andrew who is an undiagnosed genetic condition requires 7000. Dollars a month in medical care. How your insurance worldwide leader. I have. There today play. We don't deserve it because we have a need. Callahan worries Indian obamacare would mean a return to the time would insurance companies could cap payouts if you get sick. He'll like boring and it comes to appointees and we're back to those days what did that aren't here to hear that report without. Ending everything. And me. Debbie Allen's but blacks do you for our daughter as far as saving for college he. Remains in the decision out. Our premiums as vs care. The personal stakes there Devin Dwyer joining us live now in Washington. Devin you are both on the phone for today's argue with what you big takeaways. I don't know what you thought about it Terry but I knew you can't always be certain from the laurels how the justices are gonna go but it certainly appears like the Affordable Care Act. We will survive this challenge opt for pokes at home not following the case is was about eight individual mandate requirement. That all Americans have insurance even despite the fact that congress eliminated the penalty a couple years ago for more than two hours today being wrangled over that grappled with that changed I've debated whether or not actually harms someone without penalty in itself it's unconstitutional. The justices also talk a lot about whether or can be severed from the law Terry recovered just. I Dermot during a recorded near its hearings whether or not to rest of the law would stand in fact they struck down the mandate. Course president trump and those Republican state say the whole thing needs to go but it was striking today chief Justice Roberts justice Brent Cavanaugh bolt seemed pretty on NB US. I bet that individual mandate could be severed the rest of the law could stand in fact Chief Justice John Roberts once or foresters say that while opponents of Obama care. May have wanted the court to kill the law. He said quote it's not our job pretty striking Terry. He was striking Kavanagh as well sings into this laws not leg again jango plaza give these out hall on the wrong priest a whole thing comes down there's an you can just take that he sent the mandate and the rest of it will stand. So what do we expect a ruling in his case and one other justice and they're just as. Amy Tony Blair wouldn't think of her. This was the first time we heard from anybody Baird and a major case like this of course she got so much attention. Back during her hearings refer her views on the Affordable Care Act she's been hostile to it. And today there was no surprise there I mean any coney bear was suggesting. Roddick congress you know grenade and you know they they can't just leave this mandate in place what the opponents are calling him naked command to all Americans unconstitutional. After buys something she was harshly critical. The justices will vote on the case later this week cherry in secret and of course to spend some time writing those opinions how we expect the decision to come down sometime early next year certainly by the end of June. Out of for all those families you saw in the piece I think there's good reason for a sigh of relief or does appear. At least at first glance here that much of the law will stand Terry. Reporting DeVon dryer in the court and in the country packs prankster.

