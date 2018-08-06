Transcript for G7 leaders take family photo, Trump campaign manager indicted

Hey there GO Benitez here at ABC news headquarters in New York thanks for joining us here again on ABC news live. You're looking at live pictures right now from Quebec Canada a the leaders of the G-7 nations are getting ready for what they call the Stanley photograph. They're all getting their right in. In the lawn there at the G-7 28 seeing. A beautiful beautiful image. There with those blue waters blue sky is a beautiful day in there and come back and that is where we find ABC's David Wright David Lee. Did these pictures here looks like we're getting ready to take this family photograph and and I know they call it. The family photograph but perhaps a little dysfunction in the Stanley right. That was just gonna say it's a dysfunctional family at this point they caught the G-7 but the friendship president has been calling it. The G six plus one. The one being the United States president trump has made himself the odd man out. First of all by proposing new tariffs on the EU Mexico and Canada. And then when those countries and institutions responded with new tariffs of their own lashing out right now tensions are almost at a breaking point here. Yeah and we just saw president from there right next to Justin Trudeau the Canadian prime minister. And Angola Merkel he's still speaking with a Angela Merkel there Trudeau has that has gone that far ahead of them in fact he's he's out of a shot there he is again. But it clearly they they were. Right next to each other a happy as can be but earlier today. He was calling a president trump was calling Trudeau indignant on Twitter. Yeah it's always interesting to watch the body language at these summits but really it's the language that takes place behind closed doors. And in the president's case on Twitter. That really matter the president has clearly ruffled feathers not only with the proposal of new tariffs on aluminum and steel. But also by his outraged reaction at some of really America's closest allies these are allies who have been by our side they in some cases in the case of France all the way back to the revolution. But president trump has not been shy about. Raising old. Fights this week he even accused. He reminded Justin Trudeau wrongly. That the Canadians he planned burn down the White House in the war of 1812 in fact the British. Burnt down the White House who were making twelve candidate didn't exist at that point and at that point the US invaded Ontario. It was that ultimately that. War was a trade dispute out of control and there's no. Real concern now that they're going to be open warfare among these countries but certainly diplomatically. Pressures are straining things. And David and might not be the friendliest. Environment there at this G-7 at this particular summit because of the president this morning tweeted I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks. That will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practices against the United States so obviously that's the attitude he's going up this. He's he's going into the summit will. Yeah he has long criticized the NAFTA agreement the North American Free Trade Agreement as being a bad deal something that ship US jobs to Mexico. And created a trade imbalance he says with Canada one of the things he's particularly concerned about. Is practices that he cease to be unfair to US dairy farmers these are. Practices that Democrats have cried for how long in the past as well where Canada does impose steep tariffs in order to protect. Dairy farmers in Canada. Trump once those dropped but the lengths to which he is going proposing new tariffs on other things is. Creating a backlash that could affect American jobs in. Whiskey. Blue jeans Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Even manicures and panic yours. Yet you know Rasho was actually part of this and what's interesting is that president from today in front of the cameras that you know what Russia should be a part of this it should be the G-8 instead of the G-7. Rush has not been going for a few years now and I guess it was it was the structure was disinvited after the right Russia was disinvited after the annexation of Crimea it was the G-8 now it's back to being the G-7. President trump is pretty much alone in wanting Vladimir who didn't let back in. Now keep in mind we are on the eve of a summit in which president trump is going to be sitting down with Kim Jong Hwan. Who's largely seen as sort of international super villain. He's cozying up to Vladimir Putin's whose international pariah at least among the nations attending the G-7 summit right now. And meanwhile he's thumbing his nose at these allies and partners who've been by America's side for a long time this is that. Changing dynamic on the international stage. And it'll be very interesting to see what results from Walt. You know we're watching a play back right now David and I don't think you can see it but we're watching this and and we have president from. Staying behind to speak with gondola Merkel the chancellor of Germany. Everyone else sort of went ahead but they stayed behind. To speak there. Yeah in. One can only wonder what's being said in these sort of whispered conversations around the photo opportunities. And of course behind closed doors. French president Emanuel micron. Tweeted out a picture where he. Sat down for a quiet chat with president trump earlier today so far as we know the only meeting so far between trump. And true go. Has yet to take place. But you know we can only guess for the moment what's being said behind closed doors and keep in mind unfortunately. Those events are playing out miles away from where I'm standing because of the past protests that have. Accompanied some of these economic summits they're keeping the press and the protesters quite far away. That's right the press they're gonna be all in that room behind you there did describe that scene a little bit because of it looks like a lots going on there. Well there journalists from around the world. Gathered because these talks have implications around the world. For jobs in many many different countries. And people are in curious to see what happens however as I say we are at some distance away and it'll take. Conversations with sources who are a little bit closer to the action to figure out exactly what's transpiring here. All we can do right now is watch those pictures and make our best guesses based on the body language. And David I know it's it's a little bit of that's gas but what do you think is going to be the big takeaways from this particular site. I think that it will be major test for weather. Donald Trump is able in person to overcome. The tremendous obstacles that he's thrown in his own path. In terms of forging international relationships. It will be very interesting to see whether this has a broader impact on a realignment of the world at the moment France and Canada have both. Raised objections to the new tariffs being proposed by the trump administration. In part because the US has used the pretext. Of national security as the reason for imposing those terrorists saying that basically it's in America's national security interest. To protect. The American steel in an aluminum industries. France and Canada same. What are you talking about. We have been some of your closest allies we are an intelligence sharing agreements. Our troops have fought alongside American troops in conflict as recent as of Afghanistan and Iraq. How can you say that week of all people are on national security risk. Whether Donald Trump can answer those questions. To the satisfaction of our old and trusted allies. That remains to be seen and how the world scene shakes out in the event of further breakdown. Among these old alliances. That we'll all be very interesting to watch and of course they do this all takes place as Wilbur Ross goes to China to try to. Create I some. Rebalancing. Of American. Trade and economic practices there. His efforts there could be complicated by what happens here. And of course there's Russia and China. Looming large on the international scene and the wild card of that summit that's about to take place in Singapore. With the North Korea so. The whole international scene right now seems to be a role of the dots. All right yeah that's right the. That's summit there in Singapore June 12 on Tuesday David Wright think you so much for joining us from come back we'll see on world news tonight and and Good Morning America thank you so much. So we're gonna turn now because we have news coming in. That the special counsel has now issued yet another indictment. Against the for Merck from campaign chairman Paul man a Ford and joining us right now is Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Up here thank you so much for joining us what do we know so far about this indictment because we know this is now. The third. Superseding indictment against metaphor. Well as the headline from this new set of charges. Against map for today. Is that it claims that madam fort along with. Russian. National. Attempted to obstruct justice namely they're claiming that man afforded in this. What has been described by sources as they were former Russian intelligence officer. Tried to get witnesses to testify. And truthfully about lobbying efforts inside the United States connected to Ukrainian politicians. With ties to Vladimir Putin. It's a pretty significant new charts that being lobbed following some court filings earlier this week where and Muller's team is asking a federal court a federal judge to. Basically put Mann a port in jail pending trial. And when those accusations came out earlier this week many people wondering if he's making that accusation why has not manna for been charged with. Obstruction of justice well that's what happened today Matt of fort in this again Russian national is being charged with. Obstruction of justice. That's right since conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice and we also have that long list of previous charges conspiracy against the United States. Conspiracy to launder money unregistered agent of a foreign principal. False and misleading for our statements and false statements so appear when you look at this list that is a tremendously long list. It really is it and end up at the heart of this is the government is claiming that map fort. And gays in a pretty massive scheme according to them to basically launder money. Gains from overseas. Activities by a company that he was running that he did so in a manner in which he could. Receive this cash and then not pay taxes on it. And they claimed it roughly 75 million dollars income which generated overseas and then at least thirty million dollars of it. Without taxes were not paid that it allowed Bennett what to allegedly live a very lavish lifestyle. He said that he's innocent. But every month or so every few weeks of government is bringing charge after charge against the former campaign chairman. The trump campaign again present from his recently tried to distance himself to say that mr. Mann a fourth has only worked on his campaign is short period of time. But again. Intense pressure mounting on this defendant man afford and we expect today he was scheduled to. How some court filings on his own to explain. Why he should not be gentle why his. Bail should not have more limitations placed on it so. Significant to you for mr. Mann a port and much much. More pressure on him today GO. And pier this indictment just came down I know you're still looking at it but how much do we know at this point. About the the Russian who's also one of the defendants in this particular indictment. Well he's described and the charges as someone who had worked in. Overseas offices. Man afford helping. And again with. Lobbying and and political work done to help Ukrainian politicians. Now the key here is that. If you are going to lobby on behalf of a foreign government inside the United States you're supposed to register. Island government is claiming that. Matt Ford and his former partner. Rate case. Did not. Register after they knowingly. And secretly ward doing lobbying efforts on behalf we've Ukrainian politicians. And he remembered gates pled guilty a few months ago. And is now very clear from this indictment that he's now cooperating. And providing evidence against. Metaphors. And obviously metaphor has denied. All of these with the previous charges we don't know what he's saying about these particular ones but the previous charges he's denied right and so now he has a court hearing coming up next week is that next broader. This next Friday but he's supposed to file some paperwork today to answer the judges basic questions about. When you know about these accusations. Witness tampering. And so. How today's charges effects well whether he's willing to file that paperwork. Is unclear but we should know I'm in the next couple hours are appear thank you so much I want to bring back David Wright income back. Covering the G-7 summit because that David you also cover the White House will what do you think at this point. President from people think of these stories. Well I think it's safe to say he will not be happy at all his response throughout all of this has been to. Decry the Russian investigation as a witch hunt. His constant refrain is no collusion no collusion no collusion. He has yet to comment on this new wrinkle in the investigation. But it is safe to say he will not be happy about. Yep president of the distraction when he has make things on his plate right. Right and president from sweep this morning over seventh when he to this morning long before this new indictment came out. He said won't be talking about the Russian witch hunt hopes for a while I'm not sure that wish is gonna come true. Indeed. All right David Wright Pierre Thomas thank you so much for joining us we've been covering the G-7 summit you saw that family portrait there go ahead and log on to abcnews.com. For more on all of these stories. And of course argues that ABC news that confine us all over social media thanks for joining us I'm GO but he does here at the ABC news headquarters in New York. We'll see you next time.

