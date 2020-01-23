Gabbard files defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Clinton for defamation alleging that the former secretary of state suggested the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate was a "favorite of the Russians."
01/23/20

Transcript for Gabbard files defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
I will not sat. Quietly by. As Hillary Clinton or anyone else. Tries to smear. My character. And my loyalty. And dedication. To serving our country. And I've filed a lawsuit against her for that defamation. Of older accounted for.

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Clinton for defamation alleging that the former secretary of state suggested the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate was a \"favorite of the Russians.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68475487","title":"Gabbard files defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton","url":"/Politics/video/gabbard-files-defamation-lawsuit-hillary-clinton-68475487"}