Gen Z congressman gets crowd on their feet during full DNC speech

Maxwell Frost, the 27-year-old representative from Florida, spoke about climate change on the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live