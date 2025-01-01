Vehicle explosion at Trump Las Vegas hotel probed as possible act of terror: Official

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror.

January 1, 2025

