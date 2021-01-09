Gen. Mark Milley discusses conclusion of war in Afghanistan

More
"Your service mattered, and it was not in vain," the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
8:07 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gen. Mark Milley discusses conclusion of war in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:07","description":"\"Your service mattered, and it was not in vain,\" the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79770036","title":"Gen. Mark Milley discusses conclusion of war in Afghanistan","url":"/Politics/video/gen-mark-milley-discusses-conclusion-war-afghanistan-79770036"}