Gen. Mark Milley’s portrait removed from Pentagon hallway

Gen. Mark Milley’s official portrait as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was taken down this afternoon from the hallway where it hung along with those of previous chairmen.

January 20, 2025

