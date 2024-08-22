Gen Z plans to head to the polls for the next presidential election

Founder and CEO of The Conversationalist, Sophie Beren, joins to discuss the issues that are driving Gen Z voters to cast their vote in the 2024 presidential election this November.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live