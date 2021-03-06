George P. Bush courts Trump endorsement in run for Texas attorney general

More
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses what’s driving the son of Jeb Bush to seek former President Donald Trump’s support, and Trump’s continued influence over the GOP.
2:13 | 06/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George P. Bush courts Trump endorsement in run for Texas attorney general

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses what’s driving the son of Jeb Bush to seek former President Donald Trump’s support, and Trump’s continued influence over the GOP.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"78053920","title":"George P. Bush courts Trump endorsement in run for Texas attorney general","url":"/Politics/video/george-bush-courts-trump-endorsement-run-texas-attorney-78053920"}