Transcript for George Floyd’s brother testifies on police reform

The world and told him. Is George. But I Cottam period. Yesterday we laid him to risks. You don't audits being. I about had to do. I couldn't take care jaunt that day he was keel. But maybe by speaking which who today. I could make sure that his Deb would not be in vain. To make shared that he is more law. Then another face on a T serie. More than another name on a list that won't stop growing. The man who took his life. Suffocated him eight minutes and 46 seconds. Steel cut them senator isn't being put his life. I can't tell you the kind of pain you steal. When you watch something like bit. When you watch no Big Brother when you looked up to your whole entire live dot. Got bigger bullet ma. I'm tired. I'm not a penny. On a joint. MA eight bit necessary changes. To make law enforcement solutions. And not the problem. Hold him accountable. When they do suck the wrong. Teased him what it means to trend people. With it but they every spate. She's down. What necessary for seasons. He's camp bed did report should be you'll rarely and only when life as they reais. Jawed what the heard anyone Ed date he didn't deserve to die over twenty dollars. I'm exit you. If that would have is that what a black man's world. When he dollop. Of 20/20. Enough is enough. Ought to main means something. You have opportunity here. Today to make your name means dumped into. If there's dope. End of tank in the world. What about it oh. And I think you wield. And he'd as the legal. I didn't get the chance to say good about. Appeared. Are you here. I would rob today. But I but I know he's looking down at us now. Perry looked up. What should be. Big Brother. Change the world bank and they everything. But take give well hurt but take Keba now. I hope you bomber hobbled you can risk empty. Apollo. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.