Transcript for Georgia Congressman, civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden has picked up a key endorsement civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis is throwing his support be kind the party's front runner. This presidential back in his Nablus. Yeah. For his fellow man. Low. The fight to redeem the soul of America. Lewis went on to call Joseph Biden a good friend and a man of courage he also called on the former VP to consider a woman of color as his running mate.

