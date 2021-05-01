Georgia congresswoman: ‘I was stunned’ by Trump phone call

More
Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux discusses her reaction to President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Georgia secretary of state and whether Democrats can win Tuesday’s dual Senate runoffs.
5:10 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia congresswoman: ‘I was stunned’ by Trump phone call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:10","description":"Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux discusses her reaction to President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Georgia secretary of state and whether Democrats can win Tuesday’s dual Senate runoffs. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75046786","title":"Georgia congresswoman: ‘I was stunned’ by Trump phone call","url":"/Politics/video/georgia-congresswoman-stunned-trump-phone-call-75046786"}