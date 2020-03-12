Georgia election official on baseless fraud claims: ‘They continue to lie’

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, tells Linsey Davis, “eventually, they're gonna whip somebody into a frenzy...someone's going to get hurt, shot and/or killed.”
9:19 | 12/03/20

