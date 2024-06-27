Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the importance of Georgia in 2024

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of the first presidential debate in Atlanta, a state Biden narrowly won in 2020 as both sides hope to win over voters in 2024.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live