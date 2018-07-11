Transcript for Georgia gubernatorial candidate speaks out

Our eyes. Sox. Sox aren't that gets little nugget here that the girls a little while you're ready tonight. I parts of all I want to thank you guys for sticking it out what a great night and George. I also. Also a woman buying Marty in the area and Lucy and Amy Porter. You know anyone months ago we decided as a family to run for governor. Certainly knew it would not be easy. But these girls as you know were all in and you know spur home. They have they have traveled this state and connected with voters. In they have put hardworking Jordan's first. Tonight's celebration when not be possible without them. I'm so proud and forever grateful for their tenacity. Hard work and dedication and not only through this rice but the people of this right date please help me. As you all not been a builder mine paralyzed. Bill my purse business over party years ago with the pick up truck Condace double. I built houses commercial buildings and apartments. Bill company in financial services agribusiness rose today in form. Our own jobs and not built opportunities in parts about state that needed it the most. I entered public service out of frustrates them. I wanted to make it easier for hard working georgians to build a better life for their fame. Better communities further he would in better chances. Tutsis the American during. So an outrage and decided to run for governor had a lot of ideas about policies and legislation to pass. But I built the campaign. Built this campaign. 01 prop. That is governor outlook that artwork in Jordan park. Okay. I promise I promise to put people ahead of politics. Even my own political party. I promised to but it put your fame. Not the special interest Burke. A promise that students. Not the status quo work. I promised that by for all georgians above all else. And be a governor who cares about more about doing the right thing that playing good politics. We've traveled this. And all 159. Counties. To look at people. Out. And make that promise directly. Along the way we rolled out comprehensive plans to strengthen rural Georgia. Make Georgia number one for small business. Lower taxes. Lower insurance premiums. And protect the hope scholarship. We've talked a lot about street gangs in cart sales. We very drew introduced plans to keep our streets. And our school's site. Asked what legislators. In back to efforts to streamline the adoption process. Take care of our kids in Foster care. And protect the vulnerable. We formed coalitions. And we've armed endorsements from people like president Donald today strong. And and our vice president might news. But more importantly we've gotten from you. You all you folks right here in this run. And I would. And as you know of the last when he won months. Leaked job a lot of wounded. And. We all. Marty in the girls and I cannot thank you enough. For make in his phone call writing. Our organizing events posting on such who me. Thank you for sending in contributions. For traveling with a us and do and it's night with jobs that people that it Winick political race. But most importantly I want to thank you for believing in our campaign. When Nolan else would. Thank you for your loved and your support in your prayers we had so many people Bryant for us along the way. Especially. Especially. When we battled the radical left. And we took on the fake news. Okay. We've also stood up the false attacks. In millions of dollars coming from places like California. And New York. Tonight numbness that I'm very proud team team you know. And I'm proud of what we all had bill. What an amazing night that we have had with incredible support in all four birthday. There are votes left to be count to count. But we have a Bayerische strong lead. And fox. And bugs make no mistake. The map is on our side to win this election. I. I want to thank you offers high enough lights it's your support our rightful. We're grateful for your commitment. Through our calls. We are waiting on the final votes. But I am confident that victory is near and together. We will continue to work that hard work in Jordan's first. We keep our statement and in the right direction but I keep her millionaire and I got my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.