Transcript for Georgia gubernatorial election could come down to the wire

One of the most hotly let's see how shall we say it. It's nasty races is probably the best way to describe it. Is taking place in Georgia we have seen racist robocalls questions about voting security accusations. On both sides of the IL and Steve most and Sami is just outside Atlanta. With the latest on that Steve what's the latest on these election hacking allegations at seem to me the last part of this soap opera. Well on Saturday the secretary of state Brian camp who is also the Republican candidate for governor. Accused the democratic party of hacking into state voter rolls he then said that he alerted the F. And has asked the FBI to investigate these. We try getting some confirmation from the FBI as to whether they're looking into this matter and so far they have no comment on the issue. The president appeared with Brian camp at a rally that a day later and neither of the two mentioned this. Camp says that he is just doing his job. There is a long long long deep and Louise story about all this happened. Democrats are saying that this is absolutely false 100% made up and as a distraction. Meant to gin up. But support for Brian camp on his side. Of the aisle. As you might not has also been lots of talk about voter suppression. Our officials sort of taking any effort to try to ensure that every vote is counted. So what's happening is that the Democratic Party is set up a hot line. For people to call if they have issues then and there are many issues happening today we're hearing about something in Gwinnett County. North of where I am right now about machines not working and so on and so forth. But on the other side there is also the concern about voter fraud that's what you're gonna hear conservatives and Republicans talk about especially Stacey Abrams. The democratic nominee wins tonight they are concerned about voter fraud they too have set up a hotline. To the secretary of State's office. I want to talk about those Ruble calls that you mention though about how ugly this race has become. So of all of the people to visiting campaigned for Stacey Abrams and I'm talking about President Obama US senators no wind. Got more attention on both sides than Oprah Winfrey her visit here added gas to the fire. And I really really upset many people on the right. And then also caused a group to put out these racist rubble calls. That described her as aunt Jemima and we have her response to that right now. Jesus only. And we know what to do about that. Votes. Tomorrow cello cello send. It's. A lot of people of course have been heeding her message I have with me now Diane I want to introduce. To you went to you to young women who like just I'm just beating right now c'mon in. They are too young voters and common are saying this is the first time you to avert an. Yet it is what it creates a getting claim Claire so tell me about how big it it was at this thing and there. Actually. Expect to get there we're surprised and now you're both in high school is that right yeah senior that the cameras seniors at so when did you registered. I'm we registered Irish about to put together a say in so what do you think about the race who are you here voted for your willingness. Not saying and I'd rather not. Say that diets I was a lot of research of on the candidates and it was hard to find. I like an unbiased source particularly in this race but we did as much research as it. What do you think about the ugliness of the race have you seen some of these commercials yes I have. And I don't know I feel like it's it's very much just trying to get. It is a lot of just trying to get support and I don't know how much street is behind all of them. I don't know it's very difficult to find information and I feel like is. Just write them. And tonight you guys know that if no one gets up to 50% tonight there's a runoff. Will you vote in the runoff. I would like. What's your message to people across the country who were watching this right now about this race and in particular the governor's race. Let's say and I think it's very important to I think. They kind of civic duty. Yard pass soon but. I say I'm very excited that it's here because. I feel like I can contribute to my country and it's at right that I am very proud eyes it definitely feels good to finally have my opinion out there. For the country into its represent. All right well thank you very much it's a pleasure to see you here I'm very warmed in my heart to see young people voting. Thank you the pleasure meeting you pleasure meeting you too. Thank you thank you very much. So too young voters who are voting we have seen long lines across town I have friends across the city who have been sending me pictures. A very long lines at high schools. At churches people who you thought what a vote literally able waited until today to vote. The early voting numbers were incredible in the state of Georgia. An all time record numbers and we're seeing what could be a record turnout today as well got him. That does seem to be the common theme Stephen I want to bring in Mary Alice on this as well because. Is Stacey Abrams has launched if it kind of very different campaign. Than the traditional Democrat her election could be historic as the first African American woman governor but also just the way she's campaigning welcomed the results of this race mean. For her message and what does that do for the party. It could mean we have an entirely new a Democratic Party. I'm the last two years the parties really tried to rebuild itself and Stacey Abrams is certain testing a theory about how Democrats run in the south. She's been. Open about her support for gun safety reforms and assault weapons ban she's talking about student loan debt and expanding health care access trying to register new young voters and and voters that are why in the south. And not necessarily working towards the middle like we've seen Democrats in the past. So she were to win not only wouldn't be so historic for the country but would really set a new tone for the Democratic Party.

