Transcript for Georgia officials’ election update

Am currently and so over the last year in the state liability system implementation manager percent of Georgia as we launch a new security for our voting system. Wanted to get a little update and talk more about process where we stand right now I guess and context. To the time is taken from the results to come out here and really around the rest of the country. As many beyond notes counties who run elections. And there are hundreds and encounters in the states some are more resources and others. There counties in the state have a part time employee either to record their elections and it takes time and effort to do these things and we have. Counties over a 100000 registered voters in all states on to process those things. So as we move forward about a couple and don't put in the context for you is people that's why has a number not moved more quickly. Well as we all know the law calls for all absentee ballots to be accepted by 7 PM on Election Day. So obviously on Election Day itself election officials are very very busy actually running the Election Day voting. So normally Medusa to come back and that evening and into the next today an except those ballots by accepting and they have to get his signature match. And all that the process to confirm the validity of this. And in our case in Georgia. Especially when they come in right before or on Election Day itself. We have to get notification is out to those people that they have three days to come and ensure their balance. That all takes time and all takes effort there's only so many people who were involved in these processes in the hundreds and I counted in the states. I know there's been questions about a month numbers and move around up virtually 5050060000. The reality is it's about 60000 troops that are out right now. And we are working with the counties to make sure that they have properly put their stuff into their system and outlook. As like many of the all during this election cycle there tiger. Sometimes they're going to forget to press the upland. Most of our liaisons and the elections office to make sure they have uploaded everything. And with that we just had a new trucks events come in from Sumter County which is lower due brawl and I give you what we have. With every coming up and will lead the best numbers are right now for the states. Knowing that there's going to be a handful of those ballots. In small counties here in there that we'll be slowly. Aggregated into the system overtime but these are big causes that could affect the outcomes overall. And some of your monster season is already working to get these done today if possible. And were working with the counties might be having questions about how to do this properly because the main thing we want to do. Fastest rate and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy. Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of these election either on the winning side for the losing side. So accuracy is vital as the key to all of our processes and or make sure always told everybody in this room and in the state and around the country. This is the first time Georgia's use paper ballots in twenty years. We told people do not they can expect some results election and we got a lot of them out there. Town in fact we get out 200000 yesterday we're down to about 60000 today that some may go through what we know we have right now. From my computers weapons garuda. Bryan county three. 1027. Burke county 494. Chatham and 171150. Cent. Clayton County 7408. Come counting approximately 700. Floyd county 682. Foresight count 4713. Fulton County 111200. To Gwinnett County 7300. Harris County 3641. Lawrence county 1797. Putnam county 1552. Taylor county 456. For a total right now approximately just over 60000. Votes. The anticipation is we will continue to go through the process throughout the day and into the evening if necessary and other large counties in the state who stayed overnight. Fulton County being one of those to process these and they've not their numbers down to that 111200. We anticipate me getting through this process today one of the reasons that our friends in Chatham county pulled the longer they have a unique system. We're their border registration is separate from their elections division. And they handled different sides of the absentee ballots and the reporting process that's one of the things that help them up but I think we're through that process today and anticipate getting the majority of the 171000 and today as well. So with that. Thank you being here and I answered questions we'll start with just in the rear. Yards going through it on. We're he certainly car. As I said earlier. The all the ballots come in. By 7 PM on Election Day have to be long dead now the same time they're making reports on the other side. So they're drawing from them let's say there's 101000 ballots they report 2000 ballots they had a thousand ballots image of 9000 balance and asked why the number. Of potential votes that are available continue to Brooke be changed and changing. We've essentially see now is that a motor stops growing. Was long and 250000 yesterday about this time to 60000 today. This. OK. You know. Eight. I. Well the main thing there's several things in the work on the system. And that he's one of all as we have paper ballot so there's going to be a record of what's occurred here has any questions you can always go back to do an audit and recount. In many places everything is open to the public. They're poll watchers and it's places in places like Fulton County a safe place to monitor. And we've had investigators goes in the questions about how these ballots are being handled and move forward. It's frustrating. Time. When everybody else has done. Here's that the Florida has more account that we do but the margins lighter so that matter as much. We have a much smaller margin and we're aware of that fact and the county elections officials feel that pressure they understand. They are working hard my hats are often have to go through this process and be into the global scrutiny. They're all doing extremely well and I. These are 159 elections directors and employees. Who were here do the job protecting democracy. When you go to talk to them. They think about that they think about the votes of every person in this room and around the country. These are people are not involved in voter fraud these people are not involved and voter suppression. I'm telling you they're doing their jobs every day it is hard. And we are thankful to import ever gonna work with him to mention that every legal lawful ballots counted. Yeah. This isn't hasn't been made yet. The exact criteria have to as defined in the state election board ruled. It'll be have been decided. I probably after we. County certification not long before. Secretary is one selling its magnificent and so we'll speak for him here. With the Surat city look at the SEC rules and an outline to definition I'm not humans yes. Wait a. Dissidents. Lawsuit to be handled at county level. As I understand it and daily at 650 ballots but I'm sure that their legal counsel given that it might city into the process mr. Bauer. Paula second I can't hear anything but that whatever the go to there. If you. We are working with the counties to try to get a full understanding of how to visuals might be available. Mr. Fowler who's done a good job reporting on the selection. Makes a very good point. That the election is not over. Just an absentee ballots they're absentee ballots from our overseas military voters that if there postmarked by Tuesday had to be accepted by Friday. There provisional by us that need to be I'm verified by Friday. And if you have an absentee ballot and issues like miss his signature something you have until Friday to cure those. Yes ma'am. This has quite literally for the last two months we have said it will be you know Wednesday or Thursday before we knew the answer to so yes yes. Ingrid. I'm any report negated any kind of regularity. Are investigating vision look into it ascertain ability of that important if necessary investigate. Yes. I can't say for certain right now and it we have heard reports around several things unsure about voter fraud are invited to that's kind of a broad terms be more specific. It's question we'll get our investigations division trying to specific answer to that yes sir. Nothing to do not heard everything that I trust in Gwinnett County. I have no information about that yes and. You can. Yeah that's my memory. As I sit in the beginning just think there's a possibility some counties might not if it upload get this possibility that they can just. Not had a random one here there's a but as Clark the general outlines of these we anticipate that those apps. He balances are there are there committee extra bit data security that we know the number of requests. Therefore we note that as in most outlying ability of anything to be done so we know the outer limits of the possible but right now we see today yes we feel comfortable that number. That just. Without possibility of Georgia law provides for these candidates and looks like in the president's recent movies and. There is a possibility of that occurring Georgia law calls for fewer than half a percent of the certified result. Then the losing candidate artists the winning candidate they wanted to. Could call for a recount and that would be a statewide recount conducted and one of the things that we did in procuring army to begin voting system. Is we provided for the knowing this State's general political situations after 2018. We provide high capacity scanners to every single county in the state so that they could conduct a statewide recount if it became necessary. Mark. I. And we'll. Mark if you normally would have heard the answer to that all right now this specific. We're working with the counties to get a phone number on that sad yes yes and here. Him. Now that wouldn't be possible adjudication process gets us in the final number to certify. State law requires counties certify their results today from the election we have some time after that we hope to do it faster and that because. We need to be able to an accounting certified and are they gonna move into the risk limiting audit phase and then half there's an audit closed out. Then we will certify the election. Yes ma'am. As I said in a press conference on Election Day we are focusing on getting the election itself done. We do believe it was a data set issue don't know exactly why yet we have our vendor. Working on it the right now we are really focused on the usually get the out answers out yes ma'am. Me. I can't speak to what investigations of an open get an open discussions about the apple you have to give you after that have to talk to her chief of investigations. Only. Home. In. An. Eight. Day. I am prayerful that we can get to a resolution saying that day but that's been going up everybody. This is going to be an extremely close margin especially presidential election. And we anticipate. Every one of those you look how. Incurable ballots and ends provisional may come into account and that's coming a final and he made it may take a minute. Steve. And probably not but I can get a shot. The adjudication process. It is a new system here in Georgia under the old system of a skiing when you have him my paper ballots which are something that unfortunately has a hamburger ballot. It's very open to human frailty in the states. The we can use an electronic adjudication system were takes a picture of those ballots and the computer usage assay is over wrote we're gonna kick it out which lasers to. Oval Smart horse in the race for the kick it out and then a human being will get a chance look at under the new system. We'll all look at overvotes plus look at anything like an ambiguous mark. To submit a check marker like that brings it up onto a screen and a bipartisan panel then examine them out to. Discerned the voter intent that it is marked in the system that it be counted properly yes. You gotta be more specific as to how we don't toss out ballots in the states. The as we wouldn't have backtracking on that right now because that's basically if you commitment spark something that was not a actual vote cast in that race and just because there's a mistake on one of heart about as mean and the rest of your balance of accounted yes. These are now. Okay what. I'm gonna. Then they can make my my street skin crawl. That's when he's saying that. A 130000. Ballots in the skating badges and it adjudicated. The small percentage of those inside this 130 pounds certificates and clarity to that. Yes Mitchell. Ago. But I have I said we have to accept as thousands of Friday we can't know what's gonna get here until the time actually gets here. I'm Tim Evans shell out. All right facts as we say one more thank you to the voters of the state of Georgia. Secretary beds or patients. This is a a long process but I think all of us would agree. Having accurate count is much more vital and accurate fair count as much more vital than having a fast. So thank you and we'll try to follow the other questions later today not a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.