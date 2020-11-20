Georgia reverend: ‘This town was shattered’

More
A look at the poor, rural counties crushed by COVID-19 as U.S. death toll surges past 250,000.
10:40 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia reverend: ‘This town was shattered’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:40","description":"A look at the poor, rural counties crushed by COVID-19 as U.S. death toll surges past 250,000. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74308803","title":"Georgia reverend: ‘This town was shattered’ ","url":"/Politics/video/georgia-reverend-town-shattered-74308803"}