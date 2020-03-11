Transcript for Georgia secretary of state addresses concerns of voter suppression, security

We are now the final stretch in this race for the White House after months on the campaign to all those ads and attacks we're now less than an hour away from potential earning the first results of this election. There are however six key states the battleground states that could determine the outcome Florida Michigan Wisconsin North Carolina Arizona and Pennsylvania. For the actions going to be even another state. In the spotlight Georgia a new battleground. For a couple decades it's been a Republican stronghold. But will Joseph Biden be able to flip that state blue for the first time since 1992. Just a few minutes ago. I spoke with Georgia's secretary of state Brad rapids Berger about how the vote is going there let's listen. Cigarette. And her thanks for being with us tonight. Voting in Georgia it's been fraught issue in the distant past and in the most recent past the election just a couple of years ago your own predecessor in that office now governor camp. But he was accused of voter suppression while overseeing his own election just two years ago so let me ask you from the perspective of black and Latino and Asian georgians. How do you reassure them after that bitter battle that their vote is going to be counted in this Lex what do you been doing. Well. We are gonna record turnout we've had record absentee. The ballots we've had record early voting and total numbers will be a record frustrated Georgia has never been leisure states. Two vote since Georgia. Now we have no excuse absentee voted without Dessens 2005. But after the June primary we stood up and apps developed portal so it thirty seconds your question absentee ballot. And who with a number proof or one half but he didn't vote voters have a question abstained out. It's wherever you turn out right now what's really exciting. Is that the average wait time line time in the city George radar today is two minutes. When and that's over 2400 precincts showed the average time is 22 Mets are puts I don't know personal FaceBook page the longest wait time was twenty minutes. When I opposed it but that's what you're seeing popular voters are gates in the process but voters are moving to life. There have been great voter experienced that's the voter experience and casting us how about counting the Baghdad how do you answer the concerns of minority voters in Georgia. No how I get them did to trust you. Well we have a new. Two via a new boaters security system in place it provides us with a verifiable paper ballot. And so after you make your selections are present but it prints out paper ballot you look at our choices I think you the voter programs Skinner. Pressed her book that includes you this JR that's where your post will be read. And so everyone can no doubt that we have you have the security of the vote you don't have to worry review if not we have a verifiable paper voucher. But also we are gonna do a statewide audit the first time that's been done in Georgia when we're stick that up. You know in eleven months mostly it's taken five to seven years to do statewide on its. We'll be doing a respondent in audit of the major elections this all adds that starts as soon as we get results. A and M before we certify the results on next week. Will be too and are responding to months and counting them all and so we talked a lot of sectors it states over the last few weeks. About what their biggest concerns going into this really unusual election. Are what what are your biggest concerns than how you taking steps to meet them. Well number one recruit over 50000 new poll workers because the code at our average it was over seven years so many of them stepped out. And so we've really reached out to dig a metro Atlanta chamber there are nonprofit organizations recruit 30000 all workers and then you could trade up. And so since June we don't train and the sharp into restraint Karen election directional trends poll workers receive programs to get them ready for obviously. The early voting period and actually selection. So that was another big thing that make sure that's a State Department cheapest possible cougar spacing you voters cleaning up all the machines. Which had actually extends extends the time it takes the vote. And be ready for the Barbara whose murder expecting so. There was a lot of things that we have. Were taught and our counties and chart election directors are really stood up and we're really proud of their effort pretty proud of my team's effort. It did it sounds great other ask you one more question president trump has said that election returns the results of this election must be known by the end of tonight. What what do you say that about about getting the results in by the end of the night elegant single taken Georgian do you think that that's what voters should expect this year. Well. We will have the earliest results for the entire country Mary's in this is that. I pushed her state election board to allow us begin to skid of those absentee ballots. And so we are scared all the charges scam yeah Steve Jobs who received through the week yet so we're in great shape. So all we do now presser but for tabulation. And won't get those results so many of their races will be declared before twelve midnight today I don't know Gamal and how close races are. But it certainly no later than noon tomorrow. But then there's no. Sense in Georgia law or federal law that you know of that result have to be inviolate that we count the votes rate would count all valid votes and that's what's that oh well absolutely. We count all the ballots we want to get it done as soon as policy we understand that this is a contentious race we understand that voters on both sides of the media there or know what those results are. That's why it must be scanned the zaps deals early was so huge because it regrets he carries get at it. And so you'll get our results from torture. Fortunately you get any other states all right Georgia's secretary of state Brad wrapped his birth thank you. Thanks for your time and you work and thanks to all of those election officials and poll workers in Georgia. That that you're helping in managing and and all those around the country thanks very much. Thank you very much.

