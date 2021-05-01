Georgia voters brace for end of fiery runoff to decide Senate balance of power

ABC’s Steve Osunsami reports on high tensions in Georgia ahead of a pair of Senate runoffs, and the impact President Donald Trump’s false statements about election fraud may have on the outcome.
7:32 | 01/05/21

Georgia voters brace for end of fiery runoff to decide Senate balance of power

