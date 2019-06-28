Gerrymandering, and the Supreme Court's decision to stay out of it

More
Former Hillary Clinton campaign national political director Amanda Renteria joins The Briefing Room to discuss the Democratic debates.
3:47 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gerrymandering, and the Supreme Court's decision to stay out of it

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:47","description":"Former Hillary Clinton campaign national political director Amanda Renteria joins The Briefing Room to discuss the Democratic debates.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64004964","title":"Gerrymandering, and the Supreme Court's decision to stay out of it","url":"/Politics/video/gerrymandering-supreme-courts-decision-stay-64004964"}