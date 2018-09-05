Gina Haspel vows not to restart CIA detention program

"Under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program," Haspel said this morning at her Senate confirmation hearing.
05/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Gina Haspel vows not to restart CIA detention program

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

