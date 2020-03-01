Transcript for Giuliani associate can hand over cell phone contents to House Democrats

Any US it's business as usual overnight outward and cut could continue to order don't know if of this. While house Democrats continue to flounder. As the question of whether the articles of impeachment will be forward Ed remains tense standoff. If the senate turn now. To render sober judgment as the framers. And it a look at old trial about the article. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to forward the articles of impeachment the senate and tell she knows the rules for the trial. McConnell holding firm saying they stick to the parameters of the Clinton impeachment only turning to the question of witnesses. After opening statements and logistics have been addressed but is democratic counterpart in the senate argued. Never. Never in the history of our country. Has there been any impeachment trial of the president. In which the senate. Was denied the ability to hear from witnesses that tit for attack still mate comes a federal court hears arguments from house Democrats who want help White House counsel Don again to testify in the impeachment inquiry. Well in New York. Let harness an associate of Rudy Giuliani who allegedly played a key won't insisting in his efforts to dig up after former vice president Joseph biting in Ukraine. Has been granted permission to share key materials with house investigators. This isn't the first time a part is shared gate with impeachment investigators back in November he provided them with photos and videos that included Giuliani. And president trump and the past house lawyers have said if they received in new evidence they could bring new articles of impeachment against the president. String of Marshall ABC news Washington.

