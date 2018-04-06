Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted

More
The president's lead Trump attorney says Trump could not be indicted even "if he shot James Comey." ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
2:25 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55627977,"title":"Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted","duration":"2:25","description":"The president's lead Trump attorney says Trump could not be indicted even \"if he shot James Comey.\" ABC News' Janai Norman reports.","url":"/Politics/video/giuliani-claims-trump-indicted-55627977","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.