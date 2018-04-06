-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller can't indict Trump
-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller has 'high bar' to justify presidential subpoena
-
Now Playing: Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?
-
Now Playing: More information has leaked from the 20-page memo written by Trump's legal team
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl: Trump may be 'uniquely positioned to get a deal with North Korea'
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: 'If the president were to pardon himself, he would get impeached'
-
Now Playing: Letter to Mueller from Trump lawyers says president cannot be guilty of obstruction
-
Now Playing: A secret memo written by President Trump's legal team has been leaked
-
Now Playing: Trump receives letter from Kim Jong Un, says summit is back on
-
Now Playing: Trump announces summit with North Korea is back on
-
Now Playing: Trump announces summit with North Korea is back on
-
Now Playing: Protests planned over Trump immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons conservative firebrand
-
Now Playing: President Trump's new tariffs take effect today
-
Now Playing: Dinesh D'Souza gets a presidential pardon
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: A look the president's controversial pardons
-
Now Playing: Trump hits Europe, Canada and Mexico with stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum
-
Now Playing: Trump issues pardon for controversial conservative writer
-
Now Playing: June 5, 1968: Police are interviewed at the scene after Robert F. Kennedy is shot