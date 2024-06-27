Global conflicts take center stage at debate

President Biden and former President Trump are taking the debate stage amid two major global conflicts, Israel's war with Hamas and the war in Ukraine. ABC News' Matt Gutman and James Longman report.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live