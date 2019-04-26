Transcript for GOP campaigns challenged for NRA relationship

The president was at the NRA today he's also facing Ed league organization rather is facing new pressure from watchdog groups. And a gun safety advocacy organization. The Giffords foundation has now sued the NRA in federal court for its coordination with the trump campaign during 2016 setting the stage for a big Fareed. I had of 2020s ritual was just talking about want to bring in now. How one of the chief legal strategists of that effort to challenge the NRA Adam Skaggs as chief counsel with the Giffords. Law center Adam it's great to see you so tell us about the new lawsuit. And what you're alleging in there. Well the last several months going back to last year we have filed a series of complaints with the Federal Election Commission the the FTC. And what we demonstrated to the FTC is that the NRA. Not just trump and campaign during 2016. But there are you serious. An additional half dozen senate campaigns and 28182016. And X 2014. And the NRA has engaged in an elaborate scheme to funnel millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions starts of these candidates again. For the presidency in the case. President trumpet in the United States senators how much offense and trillions of dollars in deed NRA funneled 25 million dollars. Of illegal campaign contribution means to the track. In twenty. But ninth at. The times out what the legal limit was and so we don't call it army MPC repeatedly to take action to investigate it and in its worst alarm pulled the NRA accountable for its illegal conduct armed and unfortunately it has an act today. Us earlier this week we filed a lawsuit in federal court and demanding that the SEC. Uphold. On the road supposed to play and enforce the election laws in this country. And for our viewers not familiar with the FBC that's the Federal Election Commission it's the how the governmental agency independent agency that oversees supposed to be the policeman. Of our election system and enforcement of those election laws particularly when it comes to fundraising. I'm so Adam you're laying out this case that there was some funneling of cash between the two groups what evidence. I. Well that we workers at the FEC with an extraordinary array. Information and evidence of these illegal campaign activities. I'm this is based in large part on reporting there has an extensive reporting that has gone too. Federal election filings that has gone to different broadcasters radio and TV stations and actually looked at the documents. That were used by acts. And what we see is we see a network of shell companies. Better buying ads with their left and for the NRA with a right hand for the candidates. Com it's illegal to coordinate in between outside groups that are. Engage with supposed to be independent spending. And campaigns themselves the candidates themselves out but if this case is an elaborate network of shell companies. Where the same individuals. Are pretending to be independent in buying aspirin the NRA and then at the same time buying apps to the candidates themselves. And so if you look at the evidence that has been filed with the F some of the reports but you see is these companies. That act so they pretend to be independent different companies. But in fact there Alter egos than themselves and their operating at the same address they are controlled and led by the seems managers and board members. And there are doing things like buying ads. A for the NRA and the campaigns during the same broadcast. On the same days I'm. There's simply too much evidence we presented this be coincidental. And indeed some of the same individuals. Are are buying ounce of the campaigns in the NRA. Themselves just changing out from one shell company do the other so really when you look at this evidence is arts and sink. A more late example. An attempt to violate the campaign finance is really. Rent an unlawful conduct. And again and we brought this to the attention of the chief election watchdog this Federal Election Commission. And it's really in our judgment it's it's simple conclusion that this was illegal conduct and at this should be and in those responsible were should be held accountable. It is a compelling lawsuits certainly a fascinating case on the eve it's going for an election Adam Skaggs. A chief counsel of the Gifford loss senator thanks so much Adam for for for joining us today of course we'll continue to follow that case we should say four to our viewers of the NRA. I denies of course that they participated in any case level of illegal coordination with from campaign. Or funneled any money as is alleged there.

