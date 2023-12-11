GOP candidate Nikki Haley opens up about White House bid

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sits down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the challenges in her bid for the White House.

December 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live