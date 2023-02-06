GOP Congress member breaks down State of the Union expectations

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, talks about the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, and concerns over the suspected Chinese spy balloon.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live