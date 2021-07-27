Transcript for GOP congressman: Jan. 6 committee won’t ask questions that need to be asked

Republicans have called this investigation a partisan sham House Minority Leader McCarthy also polled his appointments off the committee after speaker Pelosi rejected two of them. And McCarthy now says without those picks this committee will not look into Nancy Pelosi is potential culpability. And failing to ensure the capital was protected on January 6 so the party leadership is denouncing the hearing entirely. Republican congressman Matthew Rosen Della Montana joins us now with a little bit more. I'm not perspective congressman. Thanks so much for being here know it's a busy day for you I'm curious what do you make of the officer's testimony that you heard today. The oh I didn't hear the officers estimate Diane. What I heard was the opening statements from all Liz Cheney. And I was quite disappointed we know where she was heading with this thing and I have my own bush is quite frankly and I that's why I don't think the commission is going to answer we're know what security officials. I had information and warnings in advance of the preach on the capital. I don't know what information act or no when they had a I don't know who they share information with that the highest ranking members that were responsible. For protecting. Eight capital and I want to know when they shared that information with them and what they did Wednesday. What we experienced was a breach in security at the highest levels of law enforcement and we did not have an armed invasion of the cap. We had a breach in security and that's what we have to focus on making sure doesn't happening. You say we didn't have an armed invasion but we just heard four officers that were there describing seeing. That seeing people show up armed with their own weapons some weapons stolen for police but some with their own weapons at their own protective equipment whether a military style gear. Prepared even before this whole thing started. For violence and to attack ads don't work and not why not listen to their testimony. Five. Think today you do see people that act equipment to protect themselves and they they went in there with that with bad intentions there is no doubt about it and these people have Dan. I'm also concerned that all Lindsay other people below have actually been. With crimes. A and are still being held. And we want to know what's going to want that there's a lot of people ended up entering into the capital. Into the breach had already in place. That weren't aware of all the circumstances they had taken place be or they even live there and get these people. Are being held with a massive shortages. Much greater than anything than they ever violated. And so we need to know what's going well those phones as well and nobody's having that conversation. Again. The big question Diane how could we have eliminate this from the very beginning and that it is. Had warnings about security in advance of this event what did they know why did they know it. When they had information. Who did they share whereas in NY one were not taken to make sure that the building was secure. On the committee says they will be looking into that of course we're gonna wait have to wait and see how this whole thing unfolds. But leader McCarthy is now calling representatives Adam can singer Liz Cheney quote below sea Republicans for participating. In the committee kidding me here said today that he's serving on the committee not in spite of his membership in the Republican Party but because of it. Not to when a political fight but to learn the facts and defend our democracy. So what do you think about that why isn't a problem to have them on this committee Donnie want them act. Diane didn't there's there's no such thing as a close he republic. Quite frankly I'm Catholic there's no such thing as a bowlers each. Okay you're Catholic or you're not Andrea Republican or you're not and Eugene and have members other Republicans call is sharing information with the Democratic Party that would be like having a sporting event. And that hair time supporting your team going into the opposition's line current. Ask what when the game begins again you really don't want those people to come back and join your team because they're not owed since July. But you can have to teammates who disagree on a play for example and still continue to consider themselves teammates so. Are you trying to say Liz Cheney and Adam Kensing are. Aren't Republicans. I think what they had done has been blinded by their own ambition to be perfectly honest with you and this is driven by not true to the oh when they personally want to achieve themselves and is quite disappointing. Right and you said you didn't listen to any of the officer's testimony sent wanna play a clip for you this is surging kanell who said that there's a continued attempt. To whitewash the events of January 6 to be something other than what he called an attack on our democracy by violent domestic extremists. And a stain on our history lunches take a listens that's. Upset you know when you. Think about that and and share with us the vivid memory is of the cruelty in the violence of the assault that day. And then you hear. Former president trump. Say quote it was a loving crowd. There was a lot of love in the crowd at how does that make you feel. It's upsetting. Is a pathetic. Excuse for his behavior for something day. He himself helped to create. This must trust as you I'm still recovering from those talks in cases. Dad day. So congressman and I use and you weren't listening there but there were some of their colleagues listening do you think that the testimony from these officers in their descriptions. Could change the miles and minds of lawmakers who downplayed the violence and that said things like. These people should be called tourists not terrorists are or did all of it mind today let me think. Don't listen understanding I think that anyone who. Actually Oates is a poor form and and damaged property should be charged properly I think that anybody who broke into the capital should be short properly I do not condone any type of violent activity whatsoever let me make that perfectly clear however what I think that we need to be focused on is what a lab does it take place there was a leak. Saloon breakdown of security and security measures have been taken properly that officials had warnings over how. None of this would attack. And that's where we should be folk. So if this committee does it look into this avenue for example whether speaker Pelosi was culpable in not doing a better job of ensuring the capital was secured. It's any other Democrats. Were were culpable in this senate any other Republicans for that matter were culpable in this. Will you accept their conclusion on. I get out of what I wanna hear I would hear from the security officials and I want to hear what information they had. Where they receded from. When they received at who they share what I wanted to know what measures could had been taken in order to beef up security make sure that this didn't take. I want to hear that information and then once I had that information and I will be able to assess. Exactly what took place. How we can avoid it again and what measures should be taken or those people. Or. Congress that I think all the American people want the answers to those questions as well including the four officers. We heard from today so was certainly be keeping an eye and this hearing to see that those questions are answered we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you so much Diane.

