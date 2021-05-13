Transcript for GOP congressman urges Biden to work with Republicans on immigration

Republican congressman Tony Gonzales a Texas. For more content thanks for being with his I want talk about immigration the crisis at the border but this is a threshold question in our country. Do we share the same set of facts. About our democracy so where do you stand on this do you accept the Joseph Biden legitimately won the election. Now. Hours July and is our president and I wouldn't you know I hope that our president. LO peace of Christ this is happening on the southern border and works together you know yesterday we took a vote and you know I'm in support of club police department to be our next conference here Republicans need to be united but evolved beyond that America needs to be united we is needed now now more never eat does the cyber attacks that are happening the crisis on the southern border we're still fighting the global pandemic is now thousand times forum. Partisan politics we got to get back together and solving American problems uniting. A man so that we have to be united they'll on the basis the reality of our democracy can we not be reunited on the fact that. All fifty of the sovereign state certified Biden selection sixty courts of law state and local Republican democratic judges affirmed that against charges of fraud Trump's own Justice Department Department of Homeland Security said there was no fraud he is legitimate can use that word he's the legitimate. Constitutionally elected president of the United States. But you when he substance when he sixteen presidents from got elected in people's that's not my president he was the legitimate our president I was wrong that we are turning to I'm asking about twenty torn. You know legitimate honey herbs and I didn't gets elected you got people listen to a summit president as he is illegitimate presidency we have to work together to solve our nation's problems. All right thank you very much for that to let's move on. To the issue on the border so. When we're looking down and you don't tweak that that that very dramatic photo of the young people the younger child at the border. And you wrote an op Ed in the El Paso Times after the January 6. Insurrection. You call the one of the dark is different sides want to move on to that to the border issue right now and I'm looking at your tweet right now. And I just wonder. You've been critical of the Biden's role in handling this crisis and tweeted this photo. So what are some of the ways you think coming together as you said Republicans and Democrats. Can handle and get after this crisis. Yeah outlook on the ground Mike history silvery 120 miles of Texas and Mexico border that's 40%. Of our southern border my Rangers might farmers my many years everyday citizens. Are also mean the same thing it is as bad as it's ever been and they feel alone they feel as if nobody is paying attention to these issues are errors the president to work with others and let's solve this problem. You know I didn't in this specific situation we had five. PDs essentially. Now at 88 farmers. Area our mother's day of all times. Sadly this is occurring over and over again and once again my farmers and ranchers are done pointing fingers they need hell they want solutions. You know I've got a yellow bipartisan. They have my bipartisan solutions. Mortar solutions act. That both myself and congressman Quasar who's a Democrat or the other and senator John Cornyn a Republican in the senate. And senator cinema a Democrat in the senate didn't come together you love just just try to start as Seoul this issue we got to come together. And how do you read president Biden on on this issue I he's come and obviously for a lot of criticism. From Republicans. Who note that that that his rhetoric may have been fact encouraged people to come. I think is he on board with the kinds of deals that you're talking about. You know that there's one word and it's disappointing again I'm disappointed that the president has indeed in this you sensing that the people that are living in every day deserve. Outside of politics let's just call it a solution. To how to how we help getting things back took to regular to regular low water you know what I visited this ranch follow that's my house making my way to call island in San Antonio it's about a two hour drive. There were too high speed chase is on my way home. I recommend genetic code that has become the norm those that live on the border they need help now I'll go back to this built this still doesn't couple things one it takes Border Patrol agents out of processing business puts them back into the field that's needed. Human did add 250. Immigration judges to the equation to process these cases and the third thing exists right now unaccompanied minors once they get process. Through that HHS system. We can't have that this bill tracks these children what I what I don't want to see is a generation. Of children that are forgotten. And you know cockpit I know you're you're a veteran and is there is hope that because of the shared experiences of veterans may be some of that. Bitter partisanship can can decline and I also not good to go back to two of them the subject of politics as a whole you wrote an op Ed. In the El Paso Times after the January 6 insurrection called it. One of the darkest lowest days in history said it reminded you more of what you witnessed on combat missions and in Iraq Afghanistan Iraq. Than anything you've ever seen. In our own country so now we're hearing. You have many Republican colleagues who seem to try to rewrite history when it comes to days like that it lit listen. There was no insurrection and to Colin an insurrection in my opinion visible baseline. McKinney British of those who entered the capitol and what are Statuary Hall. People in an orderly fashion thing between the engines and wrote making videos and pictures. You know I didn't analogy would it was a video from January to six. It would actually think it was a normal tourists visit. But the truth is being censored and covered up. As a result the DOJ is harassing. Harassing peaceful patriots across the country out of London opposed to say that they didn't weren't trying to hold orders. Hey you know congress made it to get to the deals and the compromises that you're talking to we do have to share basic truth in your opinion piece. That he called the mob that attacked the capital quote domestic terrorists. So do you stand by them what's your message to those or seeking to downplay the effect of fifty police officers were hospitalized we saw what happened. And and how do you respond to that element in the Republican Party that is now trying to rewrite the history there. Yeah my response is all we can never forget what happened on January 6 I'll also say that was a dark moment in our nation's history and I had the same breath people wore exact. People more upset with our election process and they still are and we can't put those people ought to decide but we also can't leave the net day he and that moment forever. Meanwhile back at the ranch. You know our our southern border is on fire where guests cyber attacks that are current quarter were fighting a global pandemic so yes we we have DT HD serious we have decided to we have to make sure it never happens again and seeing tar and it constantly. Lead in the past is going to doom our future. So the good common sense congressman Tony Gonzales thanks for your leadership and thanks for joining us. You have a great day.

