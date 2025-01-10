New Orleans police release body camera footage shootout with terrorism suspect

Police say Shamsud-Din Jabbar opened fire when officers confronted him in his rented white pickup truck on Bourbon Street. Earlier, Jabbar drove into crowds in the French Quarter, killing 14 people.

January 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live