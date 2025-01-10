Donald Trump become 1st president in history to be sentenced for committing a crime

President-elect Donald Trump has been given an unconditional discharge after being convicted last year on 34 charges of business fraud tied to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

January 10, 2025

