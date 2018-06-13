GOP is becoming 'a cultish thing,' Republican senator says

More
"It's not a good place for any party to end up with a cult-like situation as it relates to a president that happens to be, purportedly, of the same party," Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee.
0:54 | 06/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP is becoming 'a cultish thing,' Republican senator says
Look we're we're in a strange place and it's almost. Men it's becoming cold fish. And not a good place for any party. Call Mike. A situation answer lights to. To. A president. Happens today. Importantly. What the president has a tendency. Do something Hancock. That hasn't been with people around me and then sometimes though along those a good example was going to be in Italy Syria and then. You know madness comes and we're not totally serious I think that. You know let's let's have the people around the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55870276,"title":"GOP is becoming 'a cultish thing,' Republican senator says","duration":"0:54","description":"\"It's not a good place for any party to end up with a cult-like situation as it relates to a president that happens to be, purportedly, of the same party,\" Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee.","url":"/Politics/video/gop-cultish-thing-republican-senator-55870276","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.