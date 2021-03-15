Transcript for GOP lawmakers push for new measures that complicate voting

Since a presidential election Republicans across the country have introduced hundreds of proposals to change voting laws arguing that changes are needed to restore trust in the election system and an Arizona alone Republicans in the house and senate have introduced nearly two dozen measures including two that would impose new restrictions on Arizona's vote by mail system. And one that would limit its voting window but critics say these measures and change on people's right to vote by making it harder to cast your ballot. Joining us now from war on those proposed measures and Arizona is the secretary of state. Katie how the secretary has gotten two CU we appreciate your time today it's the Republicans say these bills are just housekeeping measures. To guard against fraud that you and other Democrats. Say they're damaging to voting rights can you explain that. Cheer and a and amp T. That. Show. Me and in court. In election administration hours or eat and there when he embraced this is there have. And or you're an and and and meet. And we had widely. And were injured. In. And in the early. Wins and winning why. Brazil and and. It appears to Supreme Court will sustain other Arizona boat in the news including our election officials to discard ballots cast at the wrong precinct. And criminalizing collecting ballots for delivery at polling places what's your sense on the. And I are and. Lets your ballot lashing. And the greater are not generally how. Our army it wouldn't meet ending. I act and much harder for anyone. In your. Great in the court. And his seat tonight and that's her or. Her real mean. Barry. Arizona C represented John Kavanagh tried to some of this amazing that Democrats are willing to risk fraud to get as many people as possible loading. Republicans are more concerned about drugs and there it was security measures are limited voting because. And echoed here everybody shouldn't be voting. On retrieving and returned ballots are getting people registered he says coach if somebody is an interest in voting that probably means are totally un informed on the issues quantity is important but we have to look at the quality and bodes. As well what he's into. I. Pretty neat Eli and you're eating should be hurting. And just keep better and now. You know I said you go you know me you don't have. A string. And EU how well. I'm. Not all meetings and sharing our ideas and there once your. Eyes only knew that may be ambition now he's. Well you know their minds you who helped him break. And are not me. I wanted to run schools too because as some Arizona schools are opening this week for the first time in a year coach an executive order by the governor accelerated that reopening timeline so why is now. The time for students to get back to the class or. You know you have many parents. Charlene in the last year in their home and islands and their educational me there are there needs and and we really after an SE. Eighteen years and he gets especially hot and intend can change. Ian do see me. When teachers can be seen and and and and and pairings that many of these answer into the meat meetings and limit the spread an. I have been paid attention and we'll be right now I am really hoping that. Police and school are going to be reopened safely and as parents and teachers grandparents are getting and he didn't. And starting April 1 anyone in Arizona whose over the age of forty I will be eligible for vaccination each needing to vaccine girl that is going so far. Well he went a little and B star. And I think he saw. A cross and the country and is that the federal government really three and and that. EG now with wider access seen. They need more readily available and we're not teens and the bugs in the system how he registered you'd get an eating that is definitely improve the NN's. Jeanne. Rate now it seems like most people who want to. Get to her in Arizona secretary of state Katie hottest we appreciate your time today thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.