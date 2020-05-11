Transcript for GOP leader defends Trump call to stop vote count

I think of what the president wants to see is that every legal vote gets counted and that's what we're walking through right now. So that it's. Race. They stopped both of them asked. Again your questions never change so let me go through what the president said what the president meant to that question. But the president wants to make shares that every legal vote does count. The people vote up until Election Day not the days after as others would have. That's what the president refers to I don't think people should be able to vote today and I think and every other American feel that exact same way. That's exactly what the president was expressing I know you want to try to express something different to it I know you'll be upset if the president wins reelection again. But the American people have a voice and all the pollsters were wrong. Just like they were wrong four years ago. This is what a Republican a democracy is about we want to make sure it's legal it's fair and that every legal vote is counted. And that's what working towards you but I don't think people should vote. After the election and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.