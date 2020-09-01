Transcript for GOP leader slams Pelosi’s handling of impeachment process

We're on our first week back concession of a new year in the majority in this house there's really only focused on two things. First stalling of their self described urgent impeachment and secondly blaming America for a rans escalation. Now let's first talk about the impeachment. Reset and read and listened to lawmakers in speaker Pelosi is own party have no idea what she's doing. Sarah Feinstein. The senator from California my senator and and speaker Pelosi sinner but she's even more she's the hometown senator. For Nancy Pelosi. She said it. The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes. So if it's serious and urgent send them over. If it is not don't send it. Chairman Adam Smith. Speaker Pelosi zone chairman on armed services at 935. This morning he said it is time. For speaker Pelosi to send the articles impeachment to the senate. I understand what the speaker's trying to do but at the end of the day just like we control it in the house. Mitch McConnell controls that in the senate. Clark congressman Jamie raskin a member of the house judiciary but also the member who was selected. To represent impeachment inside the rules committee. He said. There can't being an indefinite delay. Obviously there's a constitutional. And political clock ticking at this point. We are eager to see that things move forward. But I just listen to speaker Pelosi. Say she wasn't moving him. I'm not sure she just embarrassed of the work that's being done. Or she lied to us about being its urgent. What I ran yesterday the president confirmed he was focused on the escalation. In defending the American people. The senate working with the administration to make America stronger Democrats are working against us to make us weaker. Make no mistake today's war powers resolution cannot become law. By definition you'll never be sent to the president. And it will never limit his constitutional authority defend the American people it is a concurrent resolution. This is a type of resolution. That we invite the soap box derby to the capital. This is a meaningless vote that only sends the wrong message. That the house Democrats would rather stand with the socialist base his stand against direct. I listen to speaker Pelosi. And a question that Chad asked her about the concurrent resolution. And I want to clear up because I believe most of that was fake news contrary to what the speaker said the resolution before the house is non binding. It does not have the force a law. The Supreme Court found that Inchon a case the concurrent resolutions are unconstitutional. As a means to limit the executive branch. For someone that I here and claim so deeply about the constitution. I think are speaker needs to brush up actually on her facts.

