GOP leader on Trump's security clearance threat: 'I think he's trolling people'

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday suggested that President Donald Trump's threats to revoke the security clearances of several Obama administration-era former intelligence chiefs is "trolling."
0:32 | 07/24/18

