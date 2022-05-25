GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Trump’s actions “rise to a level of criminal involvement."

Investigative Reporter Katherine Faulders discusses a new ABC News/Ipsos poll showing 58% of Americans believe Fmr. Pres. Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the Jan 6th riot.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live