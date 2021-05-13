Transcript for GOP representative on Liz Cheney’s ouster: ‘Every party has divergent views’

Let's bring in New York congressman John can't counter top Republican on the house homeland security committee thank you so much for your time congressman. Thanks for every year I'm glad to be here. So we'll get to the pipeline hack in just a moment but first it was like to ask you about the votes remove Liz Cheney from her leadership post today. I know the vote was behind closed doors for a reason they're even some reports a Cheney was booed. But curious if you would consider sharing how you voted and also why do you think a majority felt that it was necessary ultimately to remove her from our house. Whether really bust abroad it was by acclamation. Albums. I it is just something that we've been around there are many in my party felt they had a jailer. You know remove it former talent and Robert got a find a replacement for her and I'm looking forward to supporting or at least a product should be a great spokesperson. Our army are much banquet Liz for her time. As as a conference size chair and I write going or we're just gonna do bats we captured or are proud to move forward. And lastly and as I'm sure you heard Cheney said. We must speak the truths are election was not stolen. Representative. At least a Faneca is leading contender to replace her was among the 147 Republicans who voted as you know to overturn the results of the election on January 6. She subsequently cast doubt on a votes in Arizona Georgia and Michigan. I should add numerous court cases in Trump's own Department of Justice concluded there was no widespread flaws fraud in the election can you support someone going for approaching his post is still believes that there were irregularities and election despite no evidence. Look at I mean she maintains that night I I think most of us have not Roberts Maytag. That it our president Biden is or isn't legitimately elected president understandable for corporate. Every party has divergent views the question is whether we can message thanks a coherent action going forward I'm very confident got a lease can do that. And you of course leading negotiations with the chair the homeland security committee Bennie Thompson for the bipartisan January 6 commission. Today in the house some of your colleagues spoke about January 6 let's take a listen. There was no insurrection and to call it an insurrection in my opinion is a bold faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who enter the capitol and what is Statuary Hall. Sure people in an orderly fashion thing between expansions and wrote sticking videos and pictures. And certainly I don't have to even remind you capital police officers lost their lives a day feces was smeared on the walls offices vandalized. Your response to your colleague's comments. Where mark record on this or she speaks for itself from value at a government order to move forward I think it's commissions are important because we're need to do was make sure that. That whatever happens we're just commission bill that. I'm will be find out how to make capital more secure. And how to make the capitol police office officers are bad or forced. 92% of the cap replace officers do not have taken a leadership of the capitol police and there's a lot of lot of security barriers that happened that they'd allow to happen. And speaking of things that we don't wanna happen again want to turn now to the pipeline hacking of course the ranking member on the house homeland security committee and it said that cyber security is no longer just an issue but it's a threat was real world impacts. We've seen a rare agreement here from Democrats and Republicans on this. How can your your colleagues turned that into action to give the private sector and tools that they need to prevent this from happening again. Well that's exactly what we need to get me to take a look at just colonial pipeline. Attack and see that this is one and a long line of rams were attacked them. Based our cargo our country we've had. A tax on hospitals and schools. And now they're going to critical infrastructure and I think this is a major Charlotte cross about to tell us as a country to wake up today. Acrid cyber security earned a preeminent threat turned national security great albums country. And I am honored to be editor Robert security committee for Republicans. In leading that charge and look at the corridor pipeline situation itself. I'm that company was attacked not not to I planet's south. But the company shot on the pipeline to make sure that they attacked in the lead into the critical infrastructure we're going forward. Need to do established army of elderly valuation. And a retry urges Asia and our secure Dick record destruction not just from Driscoll attacks. But Charlie cyber attacks which it's it's such important and it Dylan. I introduced a bill probably last well last week a few breaks got a deal was just had to issue. And of course you just call this that the shot across the bow would you say that all things considered this ransom where attacked. Of course it did not have life or death consequences but do you feel like this was the wake up call they will prompt the necessary change going forward. Now there are standing in gas lines and Barak and some water rationally about. Years have to inoculate you'll going forward another start to understand and now for starters and that. We got a battered tension about had a lot of conversation mark colleagues or is there baseless saying you're right we gotta do this so there's many things we gotta do problem. And what things to got a tip from last year we have something passed the national defense authorization. Comic million operations and I did the administration is mandated. I'd add dental to cooperative why am emission charges continuity of operations under cyber attacks and critical infrastructure we have understand is that right. Jennifer don't dealer that actually cut metastasized and we need to really prioritize cyber security going forward. And lastly a finite you know. It is you just described in this is gonna require legislation to to deal with that and what would you say to kind of offers some. Some optimism to Americans who are saying look there's dissension just within the Republican ranks everybody can talk about bipartisanship. But. Are we ever gonna see anyone reaching across the aisle at this point because it seems like there's so much division. Well I can tightwad. Bipartisanship is that Norman public security committee. I'm Bennie Thompson at nine. A lot of you're different you're a lot of different things but we both love our country like everyone also congress and that transcends everything we do and how much security that's why daddy and I. Are together ride in the January 6 pale. And Betty and I are together gonna attack these these R&D cyber security issues. Any administration's gonna pay attention to read and Roberta elsewhere because I know we have to going forward it's a quintessential art mercenary in our country safe. Congressman John Jacko so appreciate your time cut on the show. Edited you're like Margaret come back any time thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.