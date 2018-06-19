Transcript for All GOP senators want to halt separation of families at border, McConnell says

I support and all of these members are Republican conference report. The plan it keeps families together. While their immigration status is determined we had a very robust discussion lunch. About the need to fix the problem. Understand the president just called on. To fix the problem. And obviously for that do occur in the senate would require bipartisan discussions. Senator corners and in the middle of this senator crews and others. Orca honored as well. And so we hope to reach out to Democrats. And see if we can. Get a result. Which means making a law and not just get into some kind of sparring back and forth. That leads to no conclusion my assumption is and and ordered fixed this problem. You can't fix all the problems because. Obviously we've wrestle this issue for a decade. As you know I went to it in February wide open for amendment we couldn't reach agreement. This requires a solution. And I think therefore. Obviously it would need to be a narrow. Agreement to fix the problem that we all agree needs to be there.

