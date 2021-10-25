Will GOP tackle anti-Islamic rhetoric by some members?

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports on the debate in Washington, D.C., this week, following anti-Islamic remarks by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

