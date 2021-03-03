Transcript for Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I’m not going to resign'

New York governor Andrew Cuomo issued an apology this afternoon after a third woman came forward accusing him of unwanted sexual advances. In his first on camera insurance in a week Cuomo said he is not going to resign but that he would fully cooperate with the state attorney general's investigation. He said he never touched anyone and appropriately and never meant to hurt or offend anyone. But that he's sorry let's listen. I now understand. That I acted in no way that may need people who feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional. And I truly. In deeply apologize for. I feel. Forceful. A Barrett it. And frankly. I am embarrassed. By it and that's not easy to say. But that's the truth. But this is what I want you to know. And I want to know this from me directly. I'm never. Touched. Any one inappropriately. I never touched any war. Inappropriate. I never knew. At the time that I was made keen anyone feels uncomfortable. Senior investigator caricatures he has been following the governor very closely he joins me now for more on this. Aaron this is homeless first time responding to these accusations on camera he had issued written statements before. Denying the first allegation then attributed to second allegation essentially to a misunderstanding. He never responded to the third at all. Now Syria's apologizing but when asked who he's apologizing to she only mentioned one accuser. He only referred to Charlotte and it didn't she she says the woman. Cool I'm needs seal uncomfortable. And he talked about Bennett's accusation and New York Times where she was alone. In his office in June and he started asking a series of repeated. Sexual questions and and left her with the impression. That he wanted to sleep with her that was the only allegation that he appeared to address directly. Otherwise she said he was simply so already. Has apologies to the people of the state and New York. And he asked them. To please withhold judgment until the investigation into all of these accusations is complete. Aaron given the different responses. And lack thereof he's had to these three different accusers. Do you think that was. Just misspeak on his part he he said woman instead of women or do you think this was strategic given he is under investigation. You know it. Hard to imagine Andrew Cuomo being anything other than strategic and deliberate in his words and actions that's just the nature of how he how he functions so are you imagine it was a deliberate choice. In the past years flatly denied the accusations. Lindsay Boylan in the first flurry to come soared in recent days that generals. She it also made her accusations on Twitter initially in December of the governor denied it and then he continues to deny them. And I know group's accusations to the New York Times went. She talks about making her feel uncomfortable during a nineteen wedding reception. She said you know this probably hundreds of photographs of him. With his hands on sheiks as he was photographed. In the New York Times she. Without a root and and he said that's just his customary way of greeting and he said he learned from his father the former governor Mario Cuomo. And and the governor noted times has changed. And she now says that he is. Fully cooperating with the New York attorney general's investigation what is the status of that invade investigation now that this third accuser has come forward. It's just getting under way now and we're waiting to see who beat the attorney general selects as outside law firms are committed and into the all of the of the work whenever it ends. It's going to result in public reports this is a commitment that each state attorney general made it it is nature of the statute and so this isn't the kind of saying that the governor is going to necessarily be able to hide behind weren T control. It will have to become public and at that point she says it will be appropriate. Soros or the public. To make a judgment about his behavior. Coarse sands. People aren't necessarily waiting even as the governor was offering. His remarks today a number owes his critics were were questioning the sincerity of his apology and really questioning his judgment. As Cuomo was talking about not realizing she was making women I'm comfortable in certain situations. Some critics were on Twitter saying well if you're not realizing your making people uncomfortable how can we trust your judgment to be the governor. When he was asked flatly whether she would be resigning. The governor said no that he works for the people of the State of New York. And I think until there there's some movement in his public opinion polls perhaps he she just relies on that standards for awhile. Then he made that statement quite clearly but Cuomo is also under investigation. Prison illustrations handling of pandemic related nursing home deaths now state lawmakers are moving to strip him. I'm his emergency powers and he said today that they reached. An agreement. It was a really curious way to Como put it isn't it Diane because this is not how state lawmakers and they don't see themselves agreeing with Cuomo based on here's on his nursing home death data. Candle and they they see themselves as she and Cuomo and acting as a chat on his pandemic our soul on Friday both the state assembly and state senator going to call in all likelihood passed legislation. To give them a say over what emergency directors are initiated. House for the remainder of the pandemic in. Other health emergencies going forward Como tested as this grand agreements. That that that she helps to negotiate their and that. That's just not how lawmakers think would train and Cuomo is under federal investigation by Google the FBI and the US attorney's office in Brooklyn. Or how he handled the that it didn't data about nursing home deaths in the pandemic. Accused already conceded that he withheld that information from lawmakers when they asked Lawrence. And it's never been entirely clear. Whether he's been forthcoming about the amount of just in in New York nursing homes and whether any of those jets could have been prevented. All right Aaron good Jersey we appreciate it has always Aaron thank you.

