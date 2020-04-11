Transcript for Former Gov. Ed Rendell shares his thoughts on race for Pennsylvania

We're talking the former governor. From perhaps the most critical state in the country now the state of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell thank you for joining us right now and governor Rendell commuters give us a sense of where you think things stand. In your home state right now. But I still think Joba. Just think they're grasping at George. A little voting India Georgia area which is about 40% of the vote in this state is. In Philadelphia that this just the same day voting. Susan G Cortes 36. Dude we're getting forty success in the senate does. Montgomery 80036. And it male vote. The male voters and airboats let's. Democrats have voted and at one point six million Republicans who vote only 530000. I think does not will be out of the mellow about 900 does boats so I don't think he can Jerry bestseller you know we're always doing good and social post reply. What's your sense of how long it's going to take your state. Well they're gonna start counting you know about. She midnight there legacy just started. There goes where few hours later bigger in the morning my guess is it could be done there's a night. But it could carry out a Friday morning right you took some time during the primaries took an awful long time for Pennsylvania to finish counting. My first experience. With melody. We don't get absentee don't we get he would be disabled charitable that's. So this is workers experienced let alone who hired Robert they're we're better prepared this time. But it's just too many head to blunt formulation boats can't be counted because that's here below that is unlike Florida monster. Who was it you don't count absentee votes starting its lot David Lynch. We've heard some reports from the Republican side the Democrats are under performing in Philadelphia and that. They believe at least that the president is is over for doing quite well in western Pennsylvanian part. Because of that fracking issue seeing any danger spots for your side. In Pennsylvania. It currently has made a mistake this at this 3 o'clock cure for people who. Blessed because you're really good it was a great that newer blinds around look twice as soon no more. OK so you're still can't that you believe Joseph Biden will win and you think we'll know by Friday or before. But I do believe there is early Friday morning I think you will live 33. Loans and Rendell thanks very much terror and yes more information on this as well. I do so there's the county in Pennsylvania as governor Rendell just said. Goes county by county and they do anticipate. Not wrapping up tonight but it could take a couple of days on the issue of fracking George spent some time in Western Pennsylvania but the last election and this one. Around Beaver County just outside of Pittsburgh where shell is building a gigantic. Plant because fracking has just transform that whole part of of the state is as you know is anybody who's been there are no it those towns. Which were really beaten down after the disappearance of the steel industry. Have lifted up we it was hard for us to broadcast from there because the trucks were rumbling by so much you can feel. The economic activity that fracking has brought to that part of the of Pennsylvania and in talking to people how much it means to them and they were genuinely concerned about what a Joseph Biden administration so they wouldn't buy his denial that he would ban tracking. They did not pay I got only reelected there's that says that he. Dipped his toe in the water at all because it is it is lifted up communities that have been ground down. Almost. It into despair and now it's it's a bull land right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.