Gov. Ned Lamont discusses financial literacy & the potential TikTok ban

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Gov. Ned Lamont to discuss the inclusion of financial literacy as a requirement in Connecticut high schools and the "slippery slope" of a potential TikTok ban.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live