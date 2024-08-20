Gov. Tim Walz surprised guests during a youth event at the DNC

Young Democrats told ABC News they’re fired up by his selection to the Democratic ticket, calling the vice presidential nominee “relatable" and "so cool."

August 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live