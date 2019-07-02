Transcript for Government official says he warned Trump administration against family separations

Is anybody involved in the planning of implementation of the policy that breaks it says that your where. I'm not aware that. We participated in I am also participated in discussions about the part about potential policy scenarios. That would result. Separation of children from their parents however at no time during the time that I was at or. 2018. Where we notified. There would be family separation of that policy it was formal we observed an increase when did you become aware of the policy. I was aware of the formal policy notification when the attorney general said it on television. On April 6 the first meeting I attended on this topic was on the Fed February 14 2017. And that meeting was at the office of the commissioners of Customs and Border Protection. I and a colleague were there for a war are they were Austin who folks from cute jeans executive office of immigration review. CBP and vice president as well as to I believe DHS policy. At that time one policy option for implementation of catch and release that was discussed. Was. Referral of minors as part of family unit as unaccompanied alien children to the war are. I subsequently shared that. With my own leadership. And on a number of occasions I and my colleagues made reckon make recommendations raising concerns. Not only about what that would mean for children but also it would mean the capacity of the program. Or retailer responsive that you can surgeries. On the occasions that I raised it among I was advised that there was no policy that would result in separation children parents and that remain that he. Answer that I received. During my entire tenure. Until I left door.

