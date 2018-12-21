Government shutdown is imminent

More
President Trump won't budge on his demand for a border wall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is hospitalized for malignant nodules in her lungs, and inside John F. Kennedy's Capitol Hill office.
27:54 | 12/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Government shutdown is imminent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59964149,"title":"Government shutdown is imminent","duration":"27:54","description":"President Trump won't budge on his demand for a border wall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is hospitalized for malignant nodules in her lungs, and inside John F. Kennedy's Capitol Hill office. ","url":"/Politics/video/government-shutdown-imminent-59964149","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.