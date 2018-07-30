-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight: Politics Podcast Excerpt - Dec. 5, 2016
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight: Politics Chat
-
Now Playing: Possible government shutdown looms
-
Now Playing: Trump threatening to shut down the government if he doesn't get border wall
-
Now Playing: Rick Klein: 'The battle for the House is taking place in the suburbs and the exurbs'
-
Now Playing: 'Michael Cohen is on his own here,' but 'potentially has information': Dan Abrams
-
Now Playing: 100 days ahead of midterms, GOP and Democratic campaign chairs talk who will win
-
Now Playing: Russia's 'key goal' is 'sowing chaos' in US democracy: GOP senator
-
Now Playing: Trump and Michael Cohen in a 'war of words'
-
Now Playing: Trump's legal team firing warning shot to his former lawyer
-
Now Playing: Trump celebrates surge in economic growth
-
Now Playing: Trump: U.S. economy grew at 'amazing' rate of 4.1 percent in 2nd quarter
-
Now Playing: Trump denies Cohen claim he knew about son's Russia meeting
-
Now Playing: Gen. John Kelly approaches 1 year as White House chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen says Trump knew about meeting with Russians
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump touts economic growth amid Cohen allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump vs. Cohen: Who's telling the truth?
-
Now Playing: Trump denies knowing about Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for returning remains of fallen Korean War soldiers
-
Now Playing: US economy grew 4.1 percent in 2nd quarter, marking largest spike in years